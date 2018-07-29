‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Scales International Box Office With $92 Million

Rebecca Rubin

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt and Henry Cavill as August Walker in MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - FALLOUT, from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.
CREDIT: David James

The sixth installment in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise represented a series best.

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout” amassed $153.5 million worldwide, including $92 million from 36 international markets. In North America, it opened with a record $61.5 million.

The film — which holds a $178 million price tag — has also received the some of the best reviews for the franchise. Its 97% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes is the highest for both the series and of any Cruise movie. Audiences seem equally enthusiastic, as “Fallout” holds an A CinemaScore.

“Rogue Nation” filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returned to write and direct “Fallout,” making him the first person to take the reins of more than one movie in the franchise. Cruise, returning as globe-trotting special agent Ethan Hunt, reunites with Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan, Sean Harris, and Alec Baldwin. Henry Cavill joined the cast, along with Angela Bassett and Vanessa Kirby.

Fellow new offering, Warner Bros.’ “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies,” generated $1 million when it opened in eight markets. It launched domestically with $10.5 million. Overseas, “Teen Titans Go!” saw the biggest debut in Argentina with $464,000 from 194 screens.

“Teen Titans Go!,” with a surprising 91% approval on Rotten Tomatoes, is based on the DC Comics television series created by Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath. It bows next in the United Kingdom, followed by Germany and Mexico.

Among holdovers, Disney-Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” is nearing $1 billion globally. The animated sequel has earned $997 million worldwide, including $424 million internationally. It added $20 million this weekend from 41 abroad territories, along with $7.2 million in North America.

Meanwhile, Universal’s “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” picked up $26.6 million from 46 markets, taking its international total to $96.8 million. The jukebox musical has made $167.3 million worldwide, including $70.4 million in North America. France brought in $1.6 million, while Poland opened with $1.2 million. As expected, the “Mamma Mia” sequel had the best returns in the United Kingdom and Ireland, pocketing $8.5 million.

Sony’s “The Equalizer” — the first sequel of Denzel Washington’s career — took in $1.9 million from 11 territories for an international tally of $6.1 million.

