‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Tops $700 Million Worldwide

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” took another dino-sized bite out of the global box office.

Universal and Amblin Entertainment’s sequel opened in 17 additional international markets, picking up another $106.7 million. “Fallen Kingdom” — starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard — launched in North America this weekend with $150 million, bringing its three-day total to $256.7 million. The tentpole has already earned a massive $711.5 million worldwide, including $561.5 million internationally.

“Fallen Kingdom” bowed in Mexico with $12.3 million, Brazil with $9.2 million, and Australia with $7.9 million. The film also saw a strong holdover in China with another $32.4 million, bringing its total there to $202 million. “Fallen Kingdom” opens in Japan on July 13.

“Fallen Kingdom” is the fifth film in the “Jurassic” franchise. Its predecessor, 2015’s “Jurassic World” ended its box office run with a massive $1 billion internationally and $652 million domestically.

Disney-Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” also stayed strong overseas, earning $56.8 million in 28 markets. The superhero sequel brought in another $80 million in North America, taking its weekend haul to $137.7 million. Overall, the animated tentpole has a global tally of $485 million, already surpassing the entire run of its predecessor, 2004’s “The Incredibles.”

“Incredibles 2” debuted in China with $21.2 million, making it Pixar’s biggest opening weekend in the territory. In India, the tentpole opened with $3.3 million. To date, top markets include Mexico ($23.5 million), China (21.2 million), Australia ($15 million), and Russia ($10.4 million). “Incredibles 2” opens next in France, the United Kingdom, Korea, Japan, and Spain.

Meanwhile, “Ocean’s 8” got away with $26.9 million in 60 territories, bringing its overseas total to $70.6 million. With another $11.6 million in North America, the Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow heist movie has a global tally of $171 million.

The female-fronted spinoff opened in Russia with $2.7 million on 2,200 screens, as well as in Germany with $1.8 million in 789 locations. It also debuted in Holland with $1.2 million from 143 screens, and the United Arab Emirates with $1.1 million in 80 locations. The Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett-starrer saw strong holdovers in Korea ($2.3 million), Australia ($1.2 million), and France ($1 million). The next key markets to open are Spain, Italy, and Japan.