‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Steamrolls International Box Office as ‘Incredibles 2’ Begins Rollout

Dinosaurs continue to rule overseas.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” earned an additional $173.6 million in 51 international territories this weekend, including $111.8 from its launch in China. The dinosaur tentpole began its overseas rollout last weekend, bringing in $151.1 million in 48 markets. In total, “Fallen Kingdom” has made $370 million abroad.

The Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment sequel saw strong holds in the United Kingdom and Ireland ($9.3 million), Korea ($6.4 million), Germany ($4.8 million), and France ($4.3 million).

“Fallen Kingdom” is currently tracking a domestic debut of around $140 million to $150 million when it opens on June 22. It releases in Australia and Brazil on June 21, Mexico on June 22, and Japan on July 13.

Its predecessor, 2015’s “Jurassic World,” bowed with $99 million in China. The blockbuster opened day and date in the U.S. with a record setting $208.8 million.

Set four years after the events of “Jurassic World,” “Fallen Kingdom” sees Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s characters attempting to salvage the remaining dinosaurs on Isla Nublar before a volcanic eruption threatens to destroy it.

Disney-Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” also got a heroic start overseas. The animated sequel scored $51.5 million from its first 25 international markets. In North America, the superhero adventure secured a record-breaking launch of $180 million, easily landing the best debut of all time for an animated film. That brings its global opening to $231.5 million.

Meanwhile, “Ocean’s 8” pocketed $19.3 million from 36 markets, bringing its international tally to $37.1 million. At the domestic box office, the heist film — starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, and Awkwafina — picked up another $19.5 million for a North American total of $79 million.

This weekend, the female-fronted movie opened in Korea with $5.3 million, France with $2 million, Taiwan with $1.1 million, and Hong Kong with $789,000. Other top markets include Australia ($2.1 million), Mexico ($1.1 million), and Brazil ($898,000). The Warner Bros. film continues its overseas rollout in Germany, Russia, the U.K., followed by Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Another Warner Bros. title, “Tag,” debuted with $1.4 million in 7 international markets. The Ed Helms and Jeremy Renner-led R-rated comedy opened with $837,000 in Australia, along with $176,000 in New Zealand. The next key opening will be in Russia, followed by the U.K. In July, the film releases in Italy, Mexico, and Germany.