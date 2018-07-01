‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Leads International Box Office Again With $56.1 Million

Another weekend, another dinosaur-dominated box office.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” once again topped the overseas box office with $56.1 million from 68 territories. The tentpole has earned $667 million internationally, along with $264.8 million in North America. With a global total of $932 million, the Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard-led sequel should pass the $1 billion mark this week.

The top holdover was in China, where “Fallen Kingdom” made $15 million from 10,000 locations. In China alone, the movie has amassed $237 million. Other key markets include Mexico ($6.7 million in 810 locations), Australia ($4.4 million in 305 locations), the United Kingdom and Ireland ($2.5 million in 620 locations), Brazil ($2.4 million in 643 locations), and Germany ($2 million in 733 locations). “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” opens next in Japan.

Disney-Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” had another heroic outing with $44.3 million in 36 territories. Domestically, the superhero sequel picked up $45.5 million for a global weekend total of $89.8 million. The global tally currently sits at $647 million, officially surpassing the entire theatrical run of 2004’s “The Incredibles” ($633 million).

The tentpole made $40.8 million in China, along with $30.1 million in Mexico, $19.2 million in Australia, $13.1 million in Russia, and $8.6 million in Argentina. “Incredibles 2” overseas rollout continues next weekend in France, Switzerland, and Hungary.

Another Disney film, “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” opened in Japan with $5.9 million. That takes its international weekend total to $6.1 million, along with $2.3 million in North America. In six weeks, “Solo” has pocketed $368.9 million globally, including $207.3 million domestically.

Meanwhile, “Ocean’s 8” generated $13.8 million in 62 overseas markets, bringing its international total to $95 million. Warner Bros.’ heist film pocketed $8 million this weekend for a global tally of $209.7 million. Key markets abroad include the U.K. with $1.6 million, Russia with $1.2 million, and Germany with $1.2 million. “Ocean’s 8” debuts next in Spain, followed by Italy and Japan.

Topping off the weekend is “Tag,” which earned $3.7 million in 37 markets. The R-rated comedy from Warner Bros. has grossed $7.4 million internationally and $40 million in North America in three weeks. This weekend saw strong returns from Russia ($1.1 million), Australia ($1.9 million), and Taiwan ($810,000). It opened in the U.K. with $584,000 on 495 screens.