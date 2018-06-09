‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ to Score $145 Million Overseas

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” is opening in 48 territories overseas ahead of its June 22 North American release and is already on its way to earning an estimated $145.9 million.

Universal and Amblin Entertainment began previewing “Fallen Kingdom” June 6 and have continued to add foreign markets, including 18 over the weekend. The studio said the film is the clear No. 1 film in all territories where it has released.

South Korea had its biggest opening day of all time with $9.6 million Wednesday and added $1.9 million on Thursday.

“Fallen Kingdom’s” opening marks the fifth-biggest international debut weekend of 2018 behind “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Monster Hunt 2,” “Deadpool 2” and “Black Panther.”

Top grossing territories include Korea ($26.3 million), the U.K. & Ireland ($18.9 million), France ($9.6 million), and Germany ($9.0 million).

“Fallen Kingdom” will open in 21 further territories, including China on June 15, Australia and Brazil on June 21, Mexico on June 22 and Japan on July 13.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” should bring in a healthy $140 million to $150 million in its opening weekend in North America, early tracking has shown.

The story in “Fallen Kingdom” sees Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s characters trying to salvage the dinosaurs that remain at the park, including Pratt’s friend Blue. The new installment also stars Justice Smith, James Cromwell, and Toby Jones. Jeff Goldblum will return as quick-witted mathematician Ian Malcolm, who co-starred in 1993’s “Jurassic Park” and in 1997’s “The Lost World: Jurassic Park,” but was absent from “Jurassic World.”

J.A. Bayona is directing “Fallen Kingdom.” Colin Trevorrow, who helmed “Jurassic World,” wrote the script for the sequel with Derek Connolly. The executive producers are Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow. Producers are Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley.

