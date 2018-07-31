‘Incredibles 2’ Crosses $1 Billion Worldwide

“Incredibles 2” continues to live up to its name.

Disney-Pixar’s superhero sequel hit the $1 billion mark globally on Monday, making it the seventh animated title and 36th film ever to reach that milestone. “Incredibles 2” has generated $574 million in North America and $430 million internationally for a worldwide total of $1.005 billion.

“Incredibles 2” joins “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” as the fourth release this year to cross $1 billion. It is Disney’s fifth animated movie to join the billion-dollar club, along with “Toy Story 3” and “Finding Dory.”

Domestically, the Brad Bird-directed film set a record for biggest animated debut of all time with $182.7 million. It is the only animated pic to surpass the $500 million mark in North America.

Its predecessor, “The Incredibles,” ended its theatrical run with a mighty $633 million in 2004, including $261 million domestically and $371 million overseas.

“Incredibles 2” continues its global rollout this week, opening next in Japan and Spain, followed by Italy and Germany.

Other top-grossing movies of 2018 in North America include “Deadpool 2” ($317 million), “Solo: A Star Wars Story” ($212 million), “A Quiet Place” ($187 million), and “Ant-Man and the Wasp” ($183 million).