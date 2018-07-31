‘Incredibles 2’ Crosses $1 Billion Worldwide

SUPER FAMILY -- In Disney Pixar’s “Incredibles 2,” Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is in the spotlight, while Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life at home when a new villain hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot that only the Incredibles can overcome together. Also featuring the voices of Sarah Vowell as Violet and Huck Milner as Dash, “Incredibles 2” opens in U.S. theaters on June 15, 2018. ©2017 Disney•Pixar. All Rights Reserved.
Incredibles 2” continues to live up to its name.

Disney-Pixar’s superhero sequel hit the $1 billion mark globally, making it the seventh animated film to reach that milestone. “Incredibles 2” has generated $574 million in North America and $430 million internationally for a worldwide total of $1.005 billion.

“Incredibles 2” joins “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity War” as Disney’s third release this year to reach $1 billion, as well as the studio’s fifth animated title ever.

More to come…

