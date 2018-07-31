‘Incredibles 2’ Crosses $1 Billion Worldwide

“Incredibles 2” continues to live up to its name.

Disney-Pixar’s superhero sequel hit the $1 billion mark globally, making it the seventh animated film to reach that milestone. “Incredibles 2” has generated $574 million in North America and $430 million internationally for a worldwide total of $1.005 billion.

“Incredibles 2” joins “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity War” as Disney’s third release this year to reach $1 billion, as well as the studio’s fifth animated title ever.

