You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Halloween’ to Make Another Killing at the Box Office

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All

With scant high profile offerings hitting theaters, Michael Myers won’t need to put up much of a fight to top box office charts again.

After “Halloween’s” massive $76 million debut, Universal and Blumhouse’s slasher film starring Jamie Lee Curtis will easily repeat at No. 1 in North America. The question is: how much of a killing can it make in its second frame? Horror movies typically suffer steep drops in movie ticket sales after opening weekend, but solid word of mouth could signal good news for the 11th chapter in the “Halloween” saga over the spooky holiday weekend. Even if it were to see a sharp 50% drop, in line with the sophomore outings of “It” and “The Nun,” “Halloween” would pick up an impressive $38 million this weekend. Recent titles such as “Get Out” and “A Quiet Place” were able beat that trend, falling just 15% and 34% respectively. “Halloween” could get an even bigger boost since it’s playing in Imax for a limited one-week engagement starting Friday.

Otherwise, the fresh crop of movies heading to multiplexes are all aiming for single digits. Lionsgate and Summit’s ‘Hunter Killer” looks to stand out among new titles. Estimates show the high-stakes thriller with Gerard Butler and Gary Oldman should collect between $5 million and $9 million when it launches in over 2,700 locations. Based on the novel “Firing Point” by Jamie Moss, the film follows a group of Navy SEALs who are on a mission to rescue the Russian president, who was captured in a coup.

Related

Meanwhile, Universal is targeting a slightly smaller crowd with “Johnny English Strikes Again,” set to hit 500 screens. The action comedy hopes to pocket just $2 million, though an underwhelming performance in the States might not matter considering the movie is virtually engineered for international audiences. The third installment in the Rowan Atkinson-led British spy series launched earlier this month overseas, where it has already generated $97.6 million. In total, the “Johnny English” franchise has grossed over $422 million worldwide, with $386 million of that coming from foreign territories. The first “Johnny English” movie made $28 million at the domestic box office, while its sequel ended its theatrical run with $8 million.

Rounding out the weekend is faith-based war drama “Indivisible,” eyeing around $3 million. Pure Flix is releasing the film in 800 venues. Directed by David G. Evans, the movie tells the true story of Army Chaplain Darren Turner after his deployment to Iraq.

At the specialty box office, Amazon Studios is dropping “Suspiria” in two locations. Luca Guadagnino, following Oscar winner “Call Me By Your Name,” directed the supernatural thriller. Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton star in the remake of Dario Argento’s 1977 Italian horror film, which follows a young American dancer who encounters unusual occurrences after enrolling at a prestigious dance academy.

Popular on Variety

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

More Film

  • Halloween

    'Halloween' to Make Another Killing at the Box Office

    With scant high profile offerings hitting theaters, Michael Myers won’t need to put up much of a fight to top box office charts again. After “Halloween’s” massive $76 million debut, Universal and Blumhouse’s slasher film starring Jamie Lee Curtis will easily repeat at No. 1 in North America. The question is: how much of a killing […]

  • Mice and Mystics

    DreamWorks Animation to Develop 'Mice and Mystics' Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

    With scant high profile offerings hitting theaters, Michael Myers won’t need to put up much of a fight to top box office charts again. After “Halloween’s” massive $76 million debut, Universal and Blumhouse’s slasher film starring Jamie Lee Curtis will easily repeat at No. 1 in North America. The question is: how much of a killing […]

  • Alfonso Cuarón

    Alfonso Cuaron, Pawel Pawlikowski Charm Morelia

    With scant high profile offerings hitting theaters, Michael Myers won’t need to put up much of a fight to top box office charts again. After “Halloween’s” massive $76 million debut, Universal and Blumhouse’s slasher film starring Jamie Lee Curtis will easily repeat at No. 1 in North America. The question is: how much of a killing […]

  • Mexican Duo Takes Morelia on Psychedelic

    Mexican Duo Takes Morelia on Psychedelic 'Trip'

    With scant high profile offerings hitting theaters, Michael Myers won’t need to put up much of a fight to top box office charts again. After “Halloween’s” massive $76 million debut, Universal and Blumhouse’s slasher film starring Jamie Lee Curtis will easily repeat at No. 1 in North America. The question is: how much of a killing […]

  • Lila Avilés: A Profile

    Mexican Revolution: Lila Avilés

    With scant high profile offerings hitting theaters, Michael Myers won’t need to put up much of a fight to top box office charts again. After “Halloween’s” massive $76 million debut, Universal and Blumhouse’s slasher film starring Jamie Lee Curtis will easily repeat at No. 1 in North America. The question is: how much of a killing […]

  • Mia Goth as Sara and Dakota

    Artist's Estate Settles 'Suspiria' Copyright Case Against Amazon Studios

    With scant high profile offerings hitting theaters, Michael Myers won’t need to put up much of a fight to top box office charts again. After “Halloween’s” massive $76 million debut, Universal and Blumhouse’s slasher film starring Jamie Lee Curtis will easily repeat at No. 1 in North America. The question is: how much of a killing […]

  • Kyzza Terrazas on ‘Bayoneta,’ a Different

    Morelia: Kyzza Terrazas on ‘Bayoneta,’ a Different Kind of Immigration Movie

    With scant high profile offerings hitting theaters, Michael Myers won’t need to put up much of a fight to top box office charts again. After “Halloween’s” massive $76 million debut, Universal and Blumhouse’s slasher film starring Jamie Lee Curtis will easily repeat at No. 1 in North America. The question is: how much of a killing […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad