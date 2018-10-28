You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Halloween' Slays Overseas, 'Venom' Crosses $500 Million Globally

Rebecca Rubin

Halloween
Halloween” continues to cash in on the spooky holiday spirit, leading the international box office with $25 million from 62 territories overseas.

Universal and Blumhouse’s R-rated thriller also made a killing in North America where it came in at No. 1 with $32 million. Director David Gordon Green’s film — starring Jamie Lee Curtis as iconic avenging baby sitter Laurie Strode — has now generated $172 million globally, an especially impressive feat given its $10 million production budget.

Halloween” did particularly well this weekend in Germany, picking up $3.3 million when it opened in 518 locations. It launched in France with $2.3 million, Australia with $2 million, and Spain with $1.4 million.

Another masked figure benefitted from the pre-Halloween weekend. Sony’s “Venom” generated another $17.3 million in 65 international markets, taking the Tom Hardy antihero vehicle past $500 million worldwide. The movie has yet to release in Japan and China.

Among holdovers, Warner Bros.’ musical drama “A Star Is Born” continues to post strong numbers abroad, adding another $17.6 million in 75 territories. That brings its international tally to $104.6 million for a global total of $253.3 million. Top markets this weekend include Australia ($3.7 million), the United Kingdom ($2.7 million), and France ($1.5 million).

Fox’s Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” also saw a big showing in the U.K., launching with $12.2 million ahead of its domestic debut next weekend.

More to come..

  Halloween

    'Halloween' Slays Overseas, 'Venom' Crosses $500 Million Globally

    'Suspiria' Plans Big Expansion After Roaring Start

    'Halloween' Scares Away Box Office Competition With $32 Million

    Philippe Lesage's 'Genesis' Sweeps Spain's Valladolid Festival

    Sean McAllister on 'Finding the Universality of Who We Are'

    Ji.hlava Fest's Short Joy Allows Online Audience to Be Jury

    'Until Porn Do Us Part' Director: 'I Knew It Would Not Be Easy'

