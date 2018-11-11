You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: 'Grinch' Sees Green With $66 Million, 'Overlord' Beats 'Spider's Web'

Rebecca Rubin

The Grinch” proved it’s never too early for some holiday cheer as the animated family flick stole the weekend box office with $66 million from 4,141 locations.

Universal and Illumination’s adaptation of the Dr. Seuss holiday tale now ranks as the best start for a Christmas film. Benedict Cumberbatch voiced the animated green grouch in “The Grinch,” which cost the studio $75 million to make. While it trails the start of Illumination’s latest Dr. Seuss story “The Lorax” ($70 million), “The Grinch” will certainly benefit from the holiday corridor.

Newcomers “The Girl in the Spider’s Web” and “Overlord” weren’t able to best “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Fox’s Queen biopic showed staying power with a solid $30.9 million in its sophomore frame, representing a drop of just 41%. That brings its 10-day domestic total just shy of $100 million.

Paramount’s “Overlord,” produced by J.J. Abrams, was able to nab third place, opening with opened with $10 million from 2,859 theaters.

It hasn’t been all Yuletide joy at the box office. In fourth, Disney’s “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” slipped over 50% in its second weekend with $9.6 million to bring its domestic total to a disappointing $35 million.

Meanwhile, “The Girl in the Spider’s Web” just barely cracked the top five with a bleak $8 million. Though in line with the studio’s projections and not far behind the start of “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’s” ($12.7 million), the second film in the Millennium series doesn’t look like it will have the same legs as David Fincher’s original film. Fede Alvarez directed “Spider’s Web,” which was budgeted at $43 million. Co-produced by Columbia, MGM, and New Regency, it cost significantly less to make than “Dragon Tattoo,” however that film played strong throughout the holiday season and went on to earn a huge $102 million stateside and $230 million worldwide.

More to come…

