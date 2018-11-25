×
Global Box Office: ‘Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald’ Crosses $400 Million, ‘Venom’ Tops $800 Million

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” had another magical weekend at the foreign box office, generating $83.7 million for an international haul of $322.6 million.

The spinoff sequel has now crossed $439.7 million globally, with $116 million of that total coming from North America. Warner Bros., the studio behind the wizarding world films, anticipated that, like all prior “Harry Potter” movies, more than half of its box office revenues would come from international markets.

The magical action adventure had a particularly strong showing in Japan, where it debuted this weekend with $13 million on 1,008 screens. That ranks as the biggest opening this year for a Warner Bros. film in that territory. Germany also saw solid returns, pocketing $7.5 million this weekend for a cume of $23.2 million. In the United Kingdom, “Crimes of Grindelwald” brought in $7.2 million, taking its total in that market to $28.3 million.  

The second “Fantastic Beasts” entry wasn’t the only film to hit a major milestone this weekend. Sony’s “Venom” has crossed $800 million worldwide, ranking as the second biggest superhero origin story of all time behind just “Black Panther.” Its global haul currently stands at $822.5 million, officially surpassing the box office receipts of “Wonder Woman,” “Spider-Man,” and “Deadpool.” This weekend, the Marvel antihero action film amassed $21.3 million in 63 markets for an international tally of $610.8 million. “Venom” has seen the biggest returns in China, where it has made $242.9 million, followed by North America with $211 million.

Among new offerings, Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” got off to a strong start overseas, earning $41.5 million when it launched in 18 international territories. Stateside, the animated sequel became the second-best Thanksgiving opening ever with a massive $84.6 million over the five-day holiday period and $56 million for the weekend. That brings “Ralph’s” worldwide cume to $126 million.

John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman reprise their roles as a video game villain and his best friend in the follow-up, which had a huge opening in China with $19.5 million for the three-day frame. It has already out-grossed the entire run of “Wreck It Ralph” in the Middle Kingdom. Other top territories include Mexico ($6.3 million) and Russia ($5.7 million).

Meanwhile, Fox’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” is still rocking, drumming up another $38 million internationally. The Queen biopic has made $320 million overseas and $472 million globally in four weeks of release.

China’s “A Cool Fish” rounded out the top five with $25 million. Directed by Xiaozhi Rao, the comedic drama has made $50 million to date.

    "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" had another magical weekend at the foreign box office, generating $83.7 million for an international haul of $322.6 million. The spinoff sequel has now crossed $439.7 million globally, with $116 million of that total coming from North America. Warner Bros., the studio behind the wizarding world films, anticipated that, […]

