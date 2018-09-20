You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘First Man’ to Blast Off With $20 Million-Plus Debut

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
null
CREDIT: Courtesy of Universal

Damien Chazelle’s space epic “First Man” should achieve a solid liftoff when it opens on Oct. 12.

Universal’s biographical drama — starring Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong — is eyeing a launch of north of $20 million, though stellar reviews leading up to its opening could propel it closer to $30 million. “First Man’s” production budget was around $70 million, but when tax incentives were taken out, the cost of the film was closer to $60 million.

Josh Singer, known for his work on the Oscar-winning film “Spotlight” and Oscar-nominated “The Post,” penned the script, which is based on James R. Hansen’s book, “First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong.” It follows Armstrong’s life and the years leading up to the Apollo 11 mission to the moon in 1969. Claire Foy plays Armstrong’s first wife, while Jason Clarke portrays astronaut Ed White. The cast also includes Kyle Chandler, Corey Stoll, Ciaran Hinds, and Christopher Abbott. “La La Land” composerJustin Hurwitz wrote the score.

Chazelle’s follow-up to 2016’s “La La Land” is already getting awards buzz of its own. It received a rapturous reception after premiering at the Venice Film Festival. Among the praise was Variety’s Owen Gleiberman, who called it a “turbulently spectacular and enthralling drama.”

Fellow newcomers — Sony’s “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween” and Fox’s “Bad Times At The El Royale” — should serve as counter-programming against “First Man.” “Goosebumps 2,” a family-friendly horror film based on R.L. Stine’s popular book series, is targeting a debut around $15 million. Meanwhile “Bad Times At The El Royale,” Drew Goddard’s thriller with Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, is looking to earn between $10 million to $18 million.

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More Film

  • Luc Besson EuropaCorp Financial Meltdown

    Luc Besson's EuropaCorp to Sell Roissy Films's Library to Gaumont

    Damien Chazelle’s space epic “First Man” should achieve a solid liftoff when it opens on Oct. 12. Universal’s biographical drama — starring Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong — is eyeing a launch of north of $20 million, though stellar reviews leading up to its opening could propel it closer to $30 million. “First Man’s” production […]

  • null

    Box Office: 'First Man' to Blast Off With $20 Million-Plus Debut

    Damien Chazelle’s space epic “First Man” should achieve a solid liftoff when it opens on Oct. 12. Universal’s biographical drama — starring Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong — is eyeing a launch of north of $20 million, though stellar reviews leading up to its opening could propel it closer to $30 million. “First Man’s” production […]

  • France Introduces Special Subsidy for Films

    France Introduces Special Subsidy for Films With Women in Charge

    Damien Chazelle’s space epic “First Man” should achieve a solid liftoff when it opens on Oct. 12. Universal’s biographical drama — starring Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong — is eyeing a launch of north of $20 million, though stellar reviews leading up to its opening could propel it closer to $30 million. “First Man’s” production […]

  • The Guilty

    Sundance-Winning 'The Guilty' Picked by Denmark for Foreign-Language Oscar Race

    Damien Chazelle’s space epic “First Man” should achieve a solid liftoff when it opens on Oct. 12. Universal’s biographical drama — starring Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong — is eyeing a launch of north of $20 million, though stellar reviews leading up to its opening could propel it closer to $30 million. “First Man’s” production […]

  • Codeblack Buys Gugu Mbatha-Raw's 'Fast Color'

    Codeblack Buys Gugu Mbatha-Raw's 'Fast Color,' Sets March Release

    Damien Chazelle’s space epic “First Man” should achieve a solid liftoff when it opens on Oct. 12. Universal’s biographical drama — starring Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong — is eyeing a launch of north of $20 million, though stellar reviews leading up to its opening could propel it closer to $30 million. “First Man’s” production […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad