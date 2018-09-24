You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fahrenheit 11/9’: Why Michael Moore’s Trump Doc Bombed

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fahrenheit 119 Trailer
CREDIT: Twitter

Michael Moore’s trump card failed him this weekend.

Fahrenheit 11/9,” Moore’s satirical takedown of President Trump and the current political landscape in America, picked up an abysmal $3.1 million when it opened 1,719 venues. It was the best start for the left-wing filmmaker since 2009’s “Capitalism: A Love Story,” but it’s a far cry from 2004, when Moore’s doc “Fahrenheit 9/11” launched with a record-breaking $23 million. At this point, “Fahrenheit 11/9” will be lucky if it matches the opening weekend of “Fahrenheit 9/11” during the course of its run.

To quote Moore: “How the f— did this happen?”

To be fair, nobody expected the same kind of result this go-round. “Fahrenheit 9/11,” still the highest grossing documentary of all time, was the rare feature to tap into the zeitgeist and spark a national conversation about the Bush administration and the war on terror. When “Bowling for Columbine” came out in 2002, it was at the forefront of the debate around gun control in America. But as Moore even points out in his latest documentary, cable news has turned into a seemingly never-ending Trump fest. It’s hard to have an impact when audiences are already tired of the subject. Why are they going to shell out for a political screed on a big screen when they can just channel surf between CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News with much the same payoff?

Related

That sense of Trump fatigue is cause for concern at the box office. Broadcast networks might be reveling in the ratings spike that comes from the chaos that swirls around the current administration and book publishers are also getting a boost from all the Trump takedowns, but multiplexes aren’t enjoying the same benefits.

“Theaters have always been about escapism, and since potential audiences are constantly bombarded with the he said/she said of politics right now, ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’ just comes off as more noise,” said Jeff Bock, an analyst with Exhibitor Relations.

And yet, other documentaries are having a moment this year. “RBG,” the feature on Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Fred Rogers’ pic “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” and “Three Identical Strangers,” which follows triplets who were separated at birth, accomplished a rare feat with each racking up double digits. It definitely helped that those uplifting titles all served up some much-needed entertaining subjects for these dreary times.

While “Fahrenheit 11/9” posted one of the best starts for a political documentary in recent years, its ambitious expansion might hurt its box office potential. Most documentaries would rank a million-dollar haul as a roaring success, but then again, most documentaries don’t initially open in over 1,700 theaters. “Fahrenheit 11/9” also carried a bigger marketing budget than the typical doc given its TV ads and promotional materials.

Briarcliff’s head of distribution Steve Bunnell said the studio opted to start with a wide release to coincide with the upcoming midterm elections in November. The doc played strongest on the coasts (the best per-screen averages were cities in California and New York, areas where the “resistance” is in full force), though Bunnell noted that many red state markets also were well represented.

“With the midterms right around the corner, a wide release was the right call,” Bunnell said. “We’re going to be playing through this corridor very strongly.”

Those who did venture to the theater to see “Fahrenheit 11/9” didn’t reject it. It holds an 80% average on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as an A CinemaScore. The last political doc to open nationwide was Dinesh D’Souza’s “Death of a Nation,” a pro-Trump documentary that blames fascism and white supremacy on Democrats and compares Trump to Abraham Lincoln. It generated a doleful 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s not an easy time to be banking on the president.

“When ‘Fahrenheit 9/11’ came out, Michael Moore led the discussion,” said Bock. “With ‘Fahrenheit 11/9,’ he is merely echoing it. That’s a big difference.”

Popular on Variety

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

More Film

  • Fahrenheit 119 Trailer

    'Fahrenheit 11/9': Why Michael Moore's Trump Doc Bombed

    Michael Moore’s trump card failed him this weekend. “Fahrenheit 11/9,” Moore’s satirical takedown of President Trump and the current political landscape in America, picked up an abysmal $3.1 million when it opened 1,719 venues. It was the best start for the left-wing filmmaker since 2009’s “Capitalism: A Love Story,” but it’s a far cry from 2004, when […]

  • Rudy

    Beloved Sports Movie 'Rudy' to Receive Live-to-Picture Concert Treatment (EXCLUSIVE)

    Michael Moore’s trump card failed him this weekend. “Fahrenheit 11/9,” Moore’s satirical takedown of President Trump and the current political landscape in America, picked up an abysmal $3.1 million when it opened 1,719 venues. It was the best start for the left-wing filmmaker since 2009’s “Capitalism: A Love Story,” but it’s a far cry from 2004, when […]

  • 'Screwball' Review: The Wild Story of

    Film Review: 'Screwball'

    Michael Moore’s trump card failed him this weekend. “Fahrenheit 11/9,” Moore’s satirical takedown of President Trump and the current political landscape in America, picked up an abysmal $3.1 million when it opened 1,719 venues. It was the best start for the left-wing filmmaker since 2009’s “Capitalism: A Love Story,” but it’s a far cry from 2004, when […]

  • Gary Kurtz dead

    'Star Wars' Producer Gary Kurtz Dies at 78

    Michael Moore’s trump card failed him this weekend. “Fahrenheit 11/9,” Moore’s satirical takedown of President Trump and the current political landscape in America, picked up an abysmal $3.1 million when it opened 1,719 venues. It was the best start for the left-wing filmmaker since 2009’s “Capitalism: A Love Story,” but it’s a far cry from 2004, when […]

  • Matt Donnelly Joins Variety as Senior

    Entertainment Journalist Matt Donnelly Joins Variety

    Michael Moore’s trump card failed him this weekend. “Fahrenheit 11/9,” Moore’s satirical takedown of President Trump and the current political landscape in America, picked up an abysmal $3.1 million when it opened 1,719 venues. It was the best start for the left-wing filmmaker since 2009’s “Capitalism: A Love Story,” but it’s a far cry from 2004, when […]

  • Pawel Pawlikowski "Cold War"

    Oscars: Poland Selects Pawel Pawlikowski's 'Cold War' as Academy Award Entry

    Michael Moore’s trump card failed him this weekend. “Fahrenheit 11/9,” Moore’s satirical takedown of President Trump and the current political landscape in America, picked up an abysmal $3.1 million when it opened 1,719 venues. It was the best start for the left-wing filmmaker since 2009’s “Capitalism: A Love Story,” but it’s a far cry from 2004, when […]

  • Cuba Gooding Jr. Diversity

    Cuba Gooding Jr., Wudi Pictures Team for Upcoming Thriller (EXCLUSIVE)

    Michael Moore’s trump card failed him this weekend. “Fahrenheit 11/9,” Moore’s satirical takedown of President Trump and the current political landscape in America, picked up an abysmal $3.1 million when it opened 1,719 venues. It was the best start for the left-wing filmmaker since 2009’s “Capitalism: A Love Story,” but it’s a far cry from 2004, when […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad