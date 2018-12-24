×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Record Breaker! Domestic Box Office Hits New High in 2018

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
avengers infinity war
CREDIT: Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Hollywood got the best gift of all on Christmas Eve. The domestic box office reached a new benchmark even before the busiest time of year for moviegoing commences.

Blockbusters including Disney’s “Black Panther” and “Incredibles 2,” Universal’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” and Fox’s “Deadpool 2” drove sales past $11.383 billion, according to Comscore. That puts 2018’s haul ahead of the record $11.382 billion set in 2016, with over a week left to go in the year.

It got more expensive to go to the movies, and ticket prices hit a new high, averaging $9.38 over the summer. But it’s not just the rising cost of admission accounting for the surge. Attendance is also up over 4% from last year.

As of Christmas Day, five of the top 10 biggest domestic releases of the year came from Disney. A pair of Marvel titles nabbed the first two slots, with “Black Panther” generating $700 million and “Avengers: Infinity War” following close behind with $678.8 million. Another set of Spandexed heroes nabbed third as fellow Magic Kingdom title “Incredibles 2” amassed $416 million, making it the biggest domestic animated movie of all time. Universal’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” ($416 million) and “Deadpool 2” ($318 million) rounded out the top five.

Related

Beyond blockbusters, Hollywood studios managed to field a number of breakout success stories such as “Crazy Rich Asians,” “A Star Is Born,” and “A Quiet Place” that fattened their profit margins. A slew of new movies, including “Aquaman,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” “Bumblebee,” and “Vice,” are expected to fill theaters during the busy stretch between Christmas and New Year’s to cap off a banner year.

The mix of overperforming tentpoles and surprise hits helped alleviate the pressure from some notable flops. Universal’s recent releases “Mortal Engines” and “Welcome to Marwen” were both massive bombs and could lose the studio around $175 million combined. Lionsgate’s “Robin Hood” and Disney’s “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” are also big-budget duds that failed to recoup production and marketing costs. Even seemingly reliable franchises like “Star Wars” and “Harry Potter” had some missteps. “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” both failed to reach the commercial success of their predecessors.

In any case, it’s no surprise that Disney commands over 26% of this year’s market share and made over $1 billion more than the next biggest studio. That number stands to grow in 2019 when the Buena Vista company acquires film assets of 20th Century Fox.

It’s unclear if 2018 will reach a global record, though projections show a 3% improvement over 2017 that’s mainly fueled by domestic growth. Industry analysts estimate the international box office will also see a boost around 1 to 2% over last year. A merry Christmas, indeed.

RELATED VIDEO:

Popular on Variety

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

More Film

  • Kevin SpaceyAlan Yentob in conversation with

    Kevin Spacey Faces Felony Sexual Assault Charge, Posts Bizarre Video

    Kevin Spacey is facing a felony charge of sexual assault for allegedly assaulting a former Boston TV news anchor’s teenage son in 2016, Variety has confirmed. According to the Barnstable County Superior Court clerk’s office, Spacey will be arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over at Nantucket District Court [...]

  • avengers infinity war

    Record Breaker! Domestic Box Office Hits New High in 2018

    Hollywood got the best gift of all on Christmas Eve. The domestic box office reached a new benchmark even before the busiest time of year for moviegoing commences. Blockbusters including Disney’s “Black Panther” and “Incredibles 2,” Universal’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” and Fox’s “Deadpool 2” drove sales past $11.383 billion, according to Comscore. That puts [...]

  • Biggest Celebrity Deaths of 2018

    In Memoriam: Movie, TV and Music Stars We Lost in 2018

    Every year, the Oscars, Emmys and Grammys must choose which notable performers and creators to memorialize in their In Memoriam segments, and the three organizations will have many talented entertainers to remember at 2019’s ceremonies. The past year saw the loss of celebrated stars of the big screen, such “Smokey and the Bandit” star Burt Reynolds, [...]

  • Welcome to Marwen

    Steve Carell's 'Welcome to Marwen' to Lose $50 Million at Box Office

    It’s shaping up to be a pretty bleak holiday season for Steve Carell and Robert Zemeckis after “Welcome to Marwen” flopped last weekend in spectacular fashion. The $40 million drama about a man’s attempts to overcome his PTSD is one of the biggest bombs of the year, debuting to a disastrous $2.4 million from 1,191 [...]

  • Aquaman

    What 'Aquaman' Means for the Future of DC's Cinematic Universe

    Can “Aquaman” save the DC Universe? Every time Warner Bros. releases a new Justice League adventure, it’s become de rigueur to ask what the film’s box office results mean for the studio’s on-going attempts to fashion together a Marvel alternative. It may be frustrating for the powers that be at DC, but it’s a valid [...]

  • Panic at the Disco! Frontman Brendon

    Celebs Recount Fond Video Game Memories

    For many people, the holidays bring with them fond memories of video game firsts: time playing with your family, new gaming systems revealed amidst shredded papers and squeals of delight, long snowbound days lounging through a favorite title. Over the summer, we asked Twitter for their favorite memories and were awarded with lovely stories of [...]

  • Pecado Films Prepares First TV Production,

    Pecado Films Moves Into TV Production With Feminist Comedy ‘The P.A.’

    MADRID — In an emblematic move for Spain’s film industry, José Alba’s Pecado Films, producer of “Gernika” and San Sebastian breakout “Journey to A Mother’s Room,” is moving into TV production with a series type in ever-larger demand in Spain: Social issue half-hour comedies. With “Arde Madrid,” a comedy about Ava Gardner’s domestic entourage during [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad