‘Deadpool 2’ Edges Out ‘Solo’ at International Box Office

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” hit another speed bump as “Deadpool 2” reclaimed its crown at the international box office.

“Deadpool 2” is still proving to be a force worldwide, amassing $41.6 million in 79 markets this weekend, including its debut in Japan with $5.5 million. “Deadpool 2” earned $3.6 million in the U.K., $3.2 million in Brazil, $3 million in Germany, and $2.8 million in Australia. In total, the superhero tentpole starring Ryan Reynolds has pocketed $344 million overseas and $255 million in North America.

Meanwhile, “Solo” continues to sink around the globe. The Han Solo origin story picked up $30.3 million internationally from 54 territories. Globally, the space adventure earned $59.5 million, including $29.3 million in North America. “Solo” has held better than its predecessors “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” overseas, though both of those titles launched significantly higher than “Solo.” “Solo” dropped 54% in its second weekend, while 2017’s “The Last Jedi” dropped 67% during its second weekend internationally, and “Rogue One” declined 65%. “Solo” bowed overseas with $64 million, “The Last Jedi’ with $230.8 million, and “Rogue One” with $135 million.

To date, “Solo” has made $115.3 million internationally and $264.2 million worldwide. Top markets include the United Kingdom ($18.6 million), China ($14.7 million), Germany ($9.8 million), Australia ($8.8 million). The only key market left is Japan, where it bows on June 29.

“Avengers: Infinity War,” on the other hand, has yet to show signs of fatigue. The Disney and Marvel tentpole is still going strong, securing another $24.3 million overseas in 54 markets. “Infinity War” earned $10.4 million domestically for a global weekend total of $34.7 million. In just six weeks, “Infinity War’s” global tally surpassed $1.96 billion. It currently holds the title of the fourth-biggest release of all time, as well as the highest grossing Marvel film.

“Infinity War” has seen the biggest boost in China, where it has made $356.2 million to date. In the U.K., it acquired $94 million, along with $92.5 million in Korea, $64.9 million in Brazil, and $59.4 million in Mexico.