Box Office: ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ on Track for Strong Second Weekend Hold

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All

Crazy Rich Asians” is in for a second weekend worth bragging about, with an estimated $25 million from 3,526 North American sites.

The number would represent a decline of only 6% for the film, a staggering achievement for any movie, and particularly a rom-com. “Crazy Rich Asians” earned $26.5 million in its opening weekend, and estimates for its sophomore frame range from $23 million to $26 million. So far, the Constance Wu-starrer has earned $60 million worldwide, with about $1.2 million from foreign markets.

Warner Bros. has already launched development of a sequel for “Crazy Rich Asians,” which also stars Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina and Ken Jeong. Jon M. Chu directed from a screenplay by Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim, based on the 2013 novel by Kevin Kwan.

Melissa McCarthy’s “The Happytime Murders,” on the other hand, is likely to debut at No. 3 with a moderate $10.1 million from 3,256 domestic sites. Should the estimate hold, “Happytime Murders” will mark the worst opening ever for a film led by McCarthy. The STX Entertainment pic earned $3.95 million Friday.

McCarthy stars as a detective who re-pairs with her old puppet partner to solve a series of brutal murders in L.A.’s seedy underbelly. Brian Henson, son of Jim Henson and chairman of the Jim Henson Company, directed the R-rated pic, which also stars Maya Rudolph, Joel McHale, and Elizabeth Banks. The film is currently sitting at a 22% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a C- CinemaScore.

Related

Meanwhile, Warner Bros.’ “The Meg” is swimming towards a $12 million third weekend and should land in second place if estimates hold. The shark thriller has earned $95.5 million domestically since its debut and totaled $368 million worldwide. Jason Statham stars as a member of a group of scientists who discover a 75-foot prehistoric Megalodon and must work to save a beach from its terror.

Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” should add another $8 million to its tally in its fifth frame. The Tom Cruise installment has amassed $188 million in North America and $327 million internationally.

Mark Wahlberg’s “Mile 22” is looking to snare about $6 million in its second weekend, roughly a 58% decline. STXfilms’ action thriller follows an elite CIA task force, composed of paramilitary officers from Ground Branch of Special Activities Division, that has to escort a high-priority asset 22 miles to an extraction point while being hunted by terrorists. In its first seven days, “Mile 22” has scored $19.6 million worldwide after opening to $13.7 million.

John Cho’s “Searching” is having its limited release this weekend at nine locations, and is headed for about $360,000. Screen Gems will expand the movie Aug. 31. Cho plays David Kim, a father whose 16-year-old daughter goes missing. With no leads, David decides to search his daughter’s laptop for clues. The film has a preliminary score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, and Debra Messing also stars in the film directed by Aneesh Chaganty.

“Papillon,” starring Rami Malek and Charlie Hunnam, also launched this weekend at 544 venues for a projected take of $1.1 million. Bleecker Street’s remake of the 1973 Steve McQueen-Dustin Hoffman film was directed by Michael Noer and currently has a 53% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in September.

Global Road Entertainment’s robot-dog tale “A.X.L.” is launching with a dismal projection of about $2.4 million at 1,710 locations. Earlier this week, Global Road’s lenders took control of the film division after the company failed to raise enough money to pay for future productions and are now seeking to sell off assets.

RELATED:

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Film

  • Crazy Rich Asians

    Box Office: 'Crazy Rich Asians' on Track for Strong Second Weekend Hold

    “Crazy Rich Asians” is in for a second weekend worth bragging about, with an estimated $25 million from 3,526 North American sites. The number would represent a decline of only 6% for the film, a staggering achievement for any movie, and particularly a rom-com. “Crazy Rich Asians” earned $26.5 million in its opening weekend, and […]

  • Latino Groups to Protest Paramount Studios

    Latino Groups to Protest Paramount Studios Over Lack of Representation

    “Crazy Rich Asians” is in for a second weekend worth bragging about, with an estimated $25 million from 3,526 North American sites. The number would represent a decline of only 6% for the film, a staggering achievement for any movie, and particularly a rom-com. “Crazy Rich Asians” earned $26.5 million in its opening weekend, and […]

  • StoryBoard Media to release ‘Too Late

    StoryBoard Media to Release ‘Too Late to Die Young’ in Chile (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Crazy Rich Asians” is in for a second weekend worth bragging about, with an estimated $25 million from 3,526 North American sites. The number would represent a decline of only 6% for the film, a staggering achievement for any movie, and particularly a rom-com. “Crazy Rich Asians” earned $26.5 million in its opening weekend, and […]

  • John Penotti, President, Sidney Kimmel EntertainmentThe

    Ivanhoe Pictures, N.E.W. Reveal Korean Remake of ‘Hidden Face’

    “Crazy Rich Asians” is in for a second weekend worth bragging about, with an estimated $25 million from 3,526 North American sites. The number would represent a decline of only 6% for the film, a staggering achievement for any movie, and particularly a rom-com. “Crazy Rich Asians” earned $26.5 million in its opening weekend, and […]

  • Toronto: Wild Bunch to Sell 'Cities

    Toronto Festival: Wild Bunch to Sell 'Cities of Last Things'

    “Crazy Rich Asians” is in for a second weekend worth bragging about, with an estimated $25 million from 3,526 North American sites. The number would represent a decline of only 6% for the film, a staggering achievement for any movie, and particularly a rom-com. “Crazy Rich Asians” earned $26.5 million in its opening weekend, and […]

  • 'Active Measures' Review: A Doc Colors

    Film Review: 'Active Measures'

    “Crazy Rich Asians” is in for a second weekend worth bragging about, with an estimated $25 million from 3,526 North American sites. The number would represent a decline of only 6% for the film, a staggering achievement for any movie, and particularly a rom-com. “Crazy Rich Asians” earned $26.5 million in its opening weekend, and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad