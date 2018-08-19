Box Office: ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Dazzles With $34 Million Five-Day Opening

“Crazy Rich Asians” has something to party about.

Warner Bros.’ highly anticipated romantic comedy launched above expectations with a five-day tally of $34 million when it opened in 3,384 locations. With a three-day weekend total of $25.3 million, “Crazy Rich Asians” swam by fellow Warner Bros. title “The Meg,” which earned $21.5 million in its sophomore frame. The shark thriller has amassed over $84 million in North America.

Jon M. Chu’s acclaimed movie is the first studio film in over 25 years since 1993’s “Joy Luck Club” to feature a nearly all Asian-American cast. Based on Kevin Kwan’s best-selling book, the movie follows Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), who accompanies her boyfriend (Henry Golding) to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. Upon meeting his parents, she quickly finds out his family is one of the richest (and most judgmental!) in Singapore. The cast also includes Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, and Michelle Yeoh .

Another new offering, Mark Wahlberg’s “Mile 22” pulled in $13 million in 3,482 theaters. The hope is that the action thriller will spawn a franchise, but that remains to be seen given the film’s $30 million budget.

The final weekend opener, “Alpha,” debuted at No. 5 with $10.3 million in 2,719 locations.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise’s latest mission is still proving to be a profitable one. “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” landed in fourth place with $10.5 million, bringing its domestic tally to $180 million. Overseas, it pocketed another $20.5 million for a global total of $320 million.

More to come…