Box Office: ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Dazzles With $34 Million Five-Day Opening

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All

Crazy Rich Asians” has something to party about.

Warner Bros.’ highly anticipated romantic comedy launched above expectations with a five-day tally of $34 million when it opened in 3,384 locations. With a three-day weekend total of $25.3 million, “Crazy Rich Asians” swam by fellow Warner Bros. title “The Meg,” which earned $21.5 million in its sophomore frame. The shark thriller has amassed over $84 million in North America.

Jon M. Chu’s acclaimed movie is the first studio film in over 25 years since 1993’s “Joy Luck Club” to feature a nearly all Asian-American cast. Based on Kevin Kwan’s best-selling book, the movie follows Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), who accompanies her boyfriend (Henry Golding) to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. Upon meeting his parents, she quickly finds out his family is one of the richest (and most judgmental!) in Singapore. The cast also includes Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, and Michelle Yeoh .

Another new offering, Mark Wahlberg’s “Mile 22” pulled in $13 million in 3,482 theaters. The hope is that the action thriller will spawn a franchise, but that remains to be seen given the film’s $30 million budget.

The final weekend opener, “Alpha,” debuted at No. 5 with $10.3 million in 2,719 locations.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise’s latest mission is still proving to be a profitable one. “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” landed in fourth place with $10.5 million, bringing its domestic tally to $180 million. Overseas, it pocketed another $20.5 million for a global total of $320 million.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

More Film

  • Crazy Rich Asians

    Box Office: 'Crazy Rich Asians' Dazzles With $34 Million Five-Day Opening

    “Crazy Rich Asians” has something to party about. Warner Bros.’ highly anticipated romantic comedy launched above expectations with a five-day tally of $34 million when it opened in 3,384 locations. With a three-day weekend total of $25.3 million, “Crazy Rich Asians” swam by fellow Warner Bros. title “The Meg,” which earned $21.5 million in its sophomore frame. […]

  • 'Billionaire Boys Club' Review

    Film Review: 'Billionaire Boys Club'

    “Crazy Rich Asians” has something to party about. Warner Bros.’ highly anticipated romantic comedy launched above expectations with a five-day tally of $34 million when it opened in 3,384 locations. With a three-day weekend total of $25.3 million, “Crazy Rich Asians” swam by fellow Warner Bros. title “The Meg,” which earned $21.5 million in its sophomore frame. […]

  • Crazy Rich Asians

    'Crazy Rich Asians' to Top 'The Meg's' Second Weekend

    “Crazy Rich Asians” has something to party about. Warner Bros.’ highly anticipated romantic comedy launched above expectations with a five-day tally of $34 million when it opened in 3,384 locations. With a three-day weekend total of $25.3 million, “Crazy Rich Asians” swam by fellow Warner Bros. title “The Meg,” which earned $21.5 million in its sophomore frame. […]

  • Running for Grace

    Film Review: 'Running for Grace'

    “Crazy Rich Asians” has something to party about. Warner Bros.’ highly anticipated romantic comedy launched above expectations with a five-day tally of $34 million when it opened in 3,384 locations. With a three-day weekend total of $25.3 million, “Crazy Rich Asians” swam by fellow Warner Bros. title “The Meg,” which earned $21.5 million in its sophomore frame. […]

  • Love 1. Dog Review

    Sarajevo Film Review: ‘Love 1. Dog’

    “Crazy Rich Asians” has something to party about. Warner Bros.’ highly anticipated romantic comedy launched above expectations with a five-day tally of $34 million when it opened in 3,384 locations. With a three-day weekend total of $25.3 million, “Crazy Rich Asians” swam by fellow Warner Bros. title “The Meg,” which earned $21.5 million in its sophomore frame. […]

  • Jeffrey Katzenberg

    Jeffrey Katzenberg on Oscars' New Popular Film Category Controversy

    “Crazy Rich Asians” has something to party about. Warner Bros.’ highly anticipated romantic comedy launched above expectations with a five-day tally of $34 million when it opened in 3,384 locations. With a three-day weekend total of $25.3 million, “Crazy Rich Asians” swam by fellow Warner Bros. title “The Meg,” which earned $21.5 million in its sophomore frame. […]

  • Most-Anticipated Fall Movies 2018: 'A Star

    Fall Movie Preview 2018: 'Venom,' 'A Star Is Born,' 'Halloween'

    “Crazy Rich Asians” has something to party about. Warner Bros.’ highly anticipated romantic comedy launched above expectations with a five-day tally of $34 million when it opened in 3,384 locations. With a three-day weekend total of $25.3 million, “Crazy Rich Asians” swam by fellow Warner Bros. title “The Meg,” which earned $21.5 million in its sophomore frame. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad