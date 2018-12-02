Post-Thanksgiving Box Office: ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ Stays No. 1 With $26 Million

Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” recharged for its second consecutive weekend atop the North American box office, generating a healthy $26 million.

That marks a decline of just 53%, and pushes the animated sequel’s domestic haul past $100 million. Overseas, “Ralph” has earned $42 million. Keeping in line with end of the year traditions, major studios largely sat out the post-Thanksgiving frame. The only new nationwide release, “The Possession of Hannah Grace,” opened in line with industry estimates and brought in $6.5 million from 2,065 locations.

“The Possession of Hannah Grace” follows “Pretty Little Liars” star Shay Mitchell as a morgue worker who realizes a disfigured cadaver has been possessed by a demon. Neither critics nor audiences have embraced the R-rated supernatural thriller (it carries a 19% on Rotten Tomatoes and a C- CinemaScore), though reviews don’t always influence horror buffs. Sony’s Screen Gems distributed the movie, and Broken Road handle production. The movie, which was entirely shot on a small and inexpensive Sony a7s II, carries a $10 million production budget.

However, a handful of holdovers dominated the domestic market. Universal’s “The Grinch” returned to second place, stealing $17.7 million and taking its stateside tally to $203.5 million.

“Creed II,” the second movie in Rocky Balboa spinoff series, dropped to third and brought in $16.8 million during its second weekend of release. The boxing drama has now amassed $81 million.

In fourth, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” added $11.2 million for a domestic total of $134 million. Rounding out the top five is “Bohemian Rhapsody” with $7.9 million. Fox’s Freddie Mercury biopic has picked up an impressive $164.3 million in North America.

At the specialty box office, Fox Searchlight’s “The Favourite” saw another strong weekend when it expanded to 34 theaters. Yorgos Lanthimos’ absurdist period drama made $1.1 million this weekend for an impressive screen average of $32,500. The Oscar hopeful that centers on the drama between two cousins jockeying to be the court favourites during the reign of Queen Anne launched last weekend with the best per-theater average ($105,600) in two years. The cast includes Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone, and Olivia Colman. Fox Searchlight plans to bring the film to around 80 theaters as it continues its gradual platform release.

