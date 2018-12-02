×

Post-Thanksgiving Box Office: ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ Stays No. 1 With $26 Million

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ralph Breaks the Internet
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” recharged for its second consecutive weekend atop the North American box office, generating a healthy $26 million.

That marks a decline of just 53%, and pushes the animated sequel’s domestic haul past $100 million. Overseas, “Ralph” has earned $42 million. Keeping in line with end of the year traditions, major studios largely sat out the post-Thanksgiving frame. The only new nationwide release, “The Possession of Hannah Grace,” opened in line with industry estimates and brought in $6.5 million from 2,065 locations.

“The Possession of Hannah Grace” follows “Pretty Little Liars” star Shay Mitchell as a morgue worker who realizes a disfigured cadaver has been possessed by a demon. Neither critics nor audiences have embraced the R-rated supernatural thriller (it carries a 19% on Rotten Tomatoes and a C- CinemaScore), though reviews don’t always influence horror buffs. Sony’s Screen Gems distributed the movie, and Broken Road handle production. The movie, which was entirely shot on a small and inexpensive Sony a7s II, carries a $10 million production budget.

Related

However, a handful of holdovers dominated the domestic market. Universal’s “The Grinch” returned to second place, stealing $17.7 million and taking its stateside tally to $203.5 million.

Creed II,” the second movie in Rocky Balboa spinoff series, dropped to third and brought in $16.8 million during its second weekend of release. The boxing drama has now amassed $81 million.

In fourth, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” added $11.2 million for a domestic total of $134 million. Rounding out the top five is “Bohemian Rhapsody” with $7.9 million. Fox’s Freddie Mercury biopic has picked up an impressive $164.3 million in North America.

At the specialty box office, Fox Searchlight’s “The Favourite” saw another strong weekend when it expanded to 34 theaters. Yorgos Lanthimos’ absurdist period drama made $1.1 million this weekend for an impressive screen average of $32,500. The Oscar hopeful that centers on the drama between two cousins jockeying to be the court favourites during the reign of Queen Anne launched last weekend with the best per-theater average ($105,600) in two years. The cast includes Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone, and Olivia Colman. Fox Searchlight plans to bring the film to around 80 theaters as it continues its gradual platform release.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

More Film

  • Nabil Ayouch Discusses His Latest Movie

    Nabil Ayouch Discusses Latest Movie Project 'Positive School'

    Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” recharged for its second consecutive weekend atop the North American box office, generating a healthy $26 million. That marks a decline of just 53%, and pushes the animated sequel’s domestic haul past $100 million. Overseas, “Ralph” has earned $42 million. Keeping in line with end of the year traditions, major […]

  • Singapore Film Commission Marks Anniversary With

    Singapore Film Commission Celebrates Anniversary With Documentary, Debate

    Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” recharged for its second consecutive weekend atop the North American box office, generating a healthy $26 million. That marks a decline of just 53%, and pushes the animated sequel’s domestic haul past $100 million. Overseas, “Ralph” has earned $42 million. Keeping in line with end of the year traditions, major […]

  • Awkwafina'Crazy Rich Asians' film premiere, Arrivals,

    ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Flops at the Chinese Box Office

    Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” recharged for its second consecutive weekend atop the North American box office, generating a healthy $26 million. That marks a decline of just 53%, and pushes the animated sequel’s domestic haul past $100 million. Overseas, “Ralph” has earned $42 million. Keeping in line with end of the year traditions, major […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Michael Pena's 'Fantasy Island' Movie Lands 2020 Release

    Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” recharged for its second consecutive weekend atop the North American box office, generating a healthy $26 million. That marks a decline of just 53%, and pushes the animated sequel’s domestic haul past $100 million. Overseas, “Ralph” has earned $42 million. Keeping in line with end of the year traditions, major […]

  • Robert de Niro (R) receives the

    Robert De Niro Bashes American Politics, Celebrates Diversity During Marrakech Tribute

    Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” recharged for its second consecutive weekend atop the North American box office, generating a healthy $26 million. That marks a decline of just 53%, and pushes the animated sequel’s domestic haul past $100 million. Overseas, “Ralph” has earned $42 million. Keeping in line with end of the year traditions, major […]

  • Black Panther

    'Black Panther' Star Danai Gurira On Film's Oscar Buzz, Coming Up With 'Funny' Sequel Ideas

    Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” recharged for its second consecutive weekend atop the North American box office, generating a healthy $26 million. That marks a decline of just 53%, and pushes the animated sequel’s domestic haul past $100 million. Overseas, “Ralph” has earned $42 million. Keeping in line with end of the year traditions, major […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad