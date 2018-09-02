‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Tops International Box Office With $77 Million in China

Tom Cruise’s latest mission is nowhere near complete.

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout” topped the international box office, thanks to a massive $77.3 million opening in China. In total, it generated $89.1 million in 65 international markets this weekend, bringing its overseas tally to $442.7 million. It crossed $200 million in North America for a global total of $649 million.

That ranks as the biggest Middle Kingdom opening for both a “Mission: Impossible” installment and a Cruise movie. The sixth iteration also launched in Italy with $2.7 million in 696 locations, and in Greece with $397,000 in 99 venues. Top holdovers include France ($1.3 million in 47 locations), Japan ($1.3 million on 367 screens), and Germany ($919,000 in 476 venues).

Meanwhile, “Crazy Rich Asians” launched in Australia with $5.4 million for a weekend total of $10.4 million in 24 international territories. That brings its overseas tally to $19.9 million. In North America, the Warner Bros. romantic comedy just crossed $100 million. Other top markets include Singapore ($1.1 million on 47 screens), Philippines ($749,000 on 177 screens), and Malaysia ($476,000 on 155 screens).

Fellow Warner Bros. title “The Meg” pocketed $17.7 million in 66 overseas markets this weekend. To date, the shark thriller has earned $342.3 million internationally and $462.8 million worldwide. This weekend, “The Meg” generated $2.5 million in France, followed by $1.5 million in China, and $1.3 million in Mexico.

Among new offerings, “Searching” took in $5.9 million in seven international marketings, taking its overseas tally to $6.5 million. It debuted in South Korea with $4.1 million and in the United Kingdom with $1 million. At the domestic box office, Sony’s thriller with John Cho, Debra Messing, and Michelle La generated $5.6 million this weekend.

“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” bowed in Chile with $137,000 in 62 locations for an international weekend total of $7.6 million. Universal’s musical sequel has earned $367.1 million worldwide, including $249.1 million overseas and $118 million in North America.

Elsewhere, “BlacKkKlansman” picked up $4.8 million this weekend in 18 international territories. It premiered in the Netherlands ($570,000 in 85 locations), Peru ($18,000 in 10 locations), and Trinidad and the Caribbean ($14,000). To date, it has made $17.5 million internationally and $39.4 million domestically.