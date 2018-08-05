Box Office: ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Cruises Past ‘Christopher Robin’

Tom Cruise easily conquered Winnie the Pooh at the domestic box office.

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout” generated $35 million from 4,395 locations in its sophomore frame, while Disney’s “Christopher Robin” opened at the lower end of forecasts with $25 million from 3,602 screens.

The sixth installment of the Tom Cruise spy series remains atop the box office, pocketing $124 million in North America to date. Imax screens accounted for $11.4 million of “Fallout’s” weekend total. Overseas, it has amassed another $76 million, bringing its international earnings to over $205 million. It opens in China on Aug. 31.

“Christopher Robin” is the first Disney movie aside from “A Wrinkle In Time” to not open No. 1 at the domestic box office this year. The live-action adaptation based on characters from Winnie the Pooh, picked up an additional $4.8 million internationally for a global start of $29.5 million. The movie, which carries a $75 million production budget, has garnered mixed reviews. As expected, families made up 60% of audiences, while 56% of moviegoers were female.

“We believe this is a solid start for this film,” Cathleen Taff, Disney’s head of theatrical distribution, said. “We think this movie will have legs. We don’t have a lot of family film competition behind us.”

Ewan McGregor stars as the eponymous Christopher Robin, while Jim Cummings returns to voice Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, and Brad Garrett joins as Eeyore. Marc Forster directed “Christopher Robin” from a screenplay by Alex Ross Perry and Allison Schroeder.

Despite notching the lowest opening for Disney in over a year, the studio doesn’t have to break a sweat. After all, the Magic Kingdom boasts three out of the four highest-grossing titles of 2018.

Notably, “Black Panther” reached a massive milestone this weekend, becoming the third film ever to cross $700 million at the domestic box office. The Marvel tentpole — starring Chadwick Boseman and directed by Ryan Coogler — has generated $1.3 billion worldwide.

“We’re in awe at the power of this film since February,” Taff said. “It speaks to the incredible storytelling of Kevin Feige and Marvel.”

Lionsgate’s R-rated comedy “The Spy Who Dumped Me” — starring Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon — debuted at No. 3 with $12.3 million on 3,111 locations. Susanna Fogel directed and co-wrote with David Iserson. The cast includes Justin Theroux, Gillian Anderson, Hasan Minhaj, and Sam Heughan.

Newcomer “The Darkest Minds” earned $5.7 million when it launched on 3,127 screens. Fox’s YA dystopian thriller is battling a bleak 19% average on Rotten Tomatoes, though audiences seem slightly more enthusiastic with a B CinemaScore. Jennifer Yuh Nelson, who had a hand in “Kung Fu Panda” and helmed its two sequels, made her live-action directorial debut. Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore and Gwendoline Christie round out the cast.

The final wide release, Dinesh D’Souza’s “Death of a Nation,” made $2.3 million on 1,032 screens. The documentary, currently with a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, is the lowest wide release to date for the right-wing conservative filmmaker. D’Souza’s last movie was “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party,” which made $13 million. His first, “2016: Obama’s America,” topped out with $33 million.

Universal’s “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” landed in fourth with $9 million for a domestic tally of $91 million. The jukebox musical has brought in $139 million from international markets for an impressive global tally of $230 million. Sony’s “The Equalizer 2” rounded out the top five, picking up $8.8 million. In three weeks, the Denzel Washington-led sequel has earned $79 million in North America and $7.7 million overseas.

Elsewhere at the box office, Bo Burnham’s “Eighth Grade” earned $2.8 million when it expanded nationwide. A24’s coming-of-age comedy starring Elsie Fisher began its limited run with the best-per-screen average of the year and has since picked up $6.5 million.

Another A24 title, “Never Goin’ Back,” opened with $10,000 on just two screens. The stoner comedy, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival, stars Mia Mitchell, Camila Morrone and “Saturday Night Live’s” Kyle Mooney.

Filmrise’s “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” nabbed the highest per-theater-average of the week. The romance drama, led by Chloe Grace Moretz, took in $53,000 when it opened on two screens for a solid average of $26,500.

August is off to a stronger start than last summer’s dismal month. This weekend is up 12.4% compared to the same frame last year, according to comScore. The summer box office, which just crossed $7.5 billion, is at an 8% uptick from 2017.