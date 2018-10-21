You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘Halloween’ Slashes Franchise Record With $77.5 Million Launch

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Halloween
Halloween” made a killing in North America, earning $77.5 million when the slasher film launched in 3,928 locations.

David Gordon Green’s “Halloween,” a direct sequel to John Carpenter’s 1978 classic, obliterated the franchise record opening of $26 million, previously held by the 2007 Rob Zombie reboot. “Halloween” also notched the second-best start for an R-rated horror film following “It’s” $123 million launch. It also landed the second-highest debut for an October release, set earlier this month by “Venom” with $80 million.

Universal and Blumhouse’s “Halloween” is the 11th installment in the series, five of which have starred Jamie Lee Curtis as iconic avenging babysitter Laurie Strode, who is now a grandmother in the newest take. Carpenter returned to executive produce and compose the score for the R-rated thriller. The follow-up has garnered some of the best reviews for a series entry yet. While the last few iterations have been panned, “Halloween” holds a 80% average on Rotten Tomatoes. 

Meanwhile, Fox expanded YA drama “The Hate U Give” to 2,303 screens. It picked up a solid $7.5 million, taking its total earnings to $10.5 million.

October’s box office receipts continue to impress as “Venom” and “A Star Is Born” deliver strong numbers in their third outings. After “Venom’s” two-week reign atop domestic box office charts, Sunday estimates show Sony’s superhero movie led by Tom Hardy was narrowly defeated by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born” for second place. “A Star Is Born” pocketed another $19.3 million, while “Venom” follows close behind with $18.1 million for solid domestic totals of $126 million and $171 million, respectively.

“Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween” also cashed in on the spooky spirit, picking up $9.7 million to land in fourth place. That brings its North American tally to $28 million. Rounding out the top five is Universal’s “First Man,” which notched $8.5 million this weekend for a total of $30 million. Damien Chazelle’s space epic, which cost $60 million to produce, dropped roughly 46% in its second frame.

At the specialty box office, Jonah Hill’s directorial debut, “Mid90s” secured the best screen average this weekend with $62,000 from four theaters, a total of $249,000. A24’s coming-of-age skateboarding drama expands nationwide next weekend.

Elsewehere, Fox Searchlight’s “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” starring Melissa McCarthy, generated $150,000 when it opened in five locations, averaging a strong $30,000 per screen.

More to come…

  • Halloween

    Box Office: 'Halloween' Slashes Franchise Record With $77.5 Million Launch

  • Actor Scott Wilson arrives at the

    Actor Scott Wilson of 'The Walking Dead' Remembered at Memorial

  • Rome MIA: New Italian Cinema Standouts

    Rome MIA: New Italian Cinema Standouts Comprise Female-Led Western 'My Body Will Bury You' (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Julio Medem’s ‘The Tree of Blood’

    Julio Medem’s ‘The Tree of Blood’ Picked up by FilmSharks Intl. (EXCLUSIVE)

  Danny Leiner, Director of 'Dude, Where's My Car,' Dies at 57

    Danny Leiner, Director of 'Dude, Where's My Car,' Dies at 57

  • ‘Joy’ by Sudabeh Mortezai Wins Best

    'Joy' by Sudabeh Mortezai Wins Best Film at BFI London Film Festival

  • Halloween

    'Halloween': 20 Inside Jokes and Easter Eggs

