Box Office: ‘First Purge’ Slashes $9.3 Million on Fourth of July

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
The First Purge
CREDIT: Blumhouse Productions

Universal’s “The First Purge” has launched with a respectable $9.3 million at 3,031 North American locations on the Fourth of July.

The first-day number for “The First Purge,” Blumhouse’s fourth installment in the horror franchise, came in third on the Fourth following Universal’s 13th day of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” with $11.6 million and Disney’s 20th day of “Incredibles 2” with $9.7 million. “Fallen Kingdom” is nearing $300 million domestically, while “Incredibles 2” has topped $468 million.

Sony’s sixth day of “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” came in fourth on the Fourth with $2.6 million to lift its total to $26.3 million. Lionsgate’s “Uncle Drew” and Warner Bros.’ “Ocean’s Eight” each took in $2.2 million on Wednesday.

Forecasts have been in the $25 million range for the first five days of “The First Purge,” but the first day number — which includes $2.5 million in previews — indicate that the five-day total will be closer to $35 million. The low-cost movie has a two-day head start on Disney-Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” which has been pegged for an impressive debut of $70 million to $80 million for Friday-Sunday, with previews launching Thursday night.

Related

Two years ago, “The Purge: Election Year” took in $14.5 million on its first Friday on its way to a $31 million opening weekend.

“The First Purge” is an origin story set in a deranged version of America, in which the New Founding Fathers of America decide to make all crime legal for 12 hours — resulting in violence exploding across the nation. The film stars Y’lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade, Luna Lauren Velez, and Marisa Tomei.

The prequel is written and produced by James DeMonaco, who directed the first three “Purge” movies.  Gerard McMurray is the helmer with Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Jason Blum, Bradley Fuller, and Sebastien Lemercier also producing.

The first film in the series was “The Purge” in 2013, followed by “The Purge: Anarchy” in 2014 and “The Purge: Election Year” in 2016, which wound up with $79 million in North America and $118.5 million worldwide.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” and “Incredibles 2” will battling for second place behind “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” which stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly. It’s the first full weekend of the third quarter following a record-setting second quarter, which saw the domestic box office pull in $3.33 billion thanks to blockbuster performances by “Avengers: Infinity War,” Incredibles 2,” and “Deadpool 2.”

Popular on Variety

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

More Film

  • The First Purge

    Box Office: 'First Purge' Slashes $9.3 Million on Fourth of July

    Universal’s “The First Purge” has launched with a respectable $9.3 million at 3,031 North American locations on the Fourth of July. The first-day number for “The First Purge,” Blumhouse’s fourth installment in the horror franchise, came in third on the Fourth following Universal’s 13th day of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” with $11.6 million and Disney’s […]

  • ‘Rake’ Producer Essential Media Back in

    ‘Rake’ Producer Essential Media Back in the International Drama Business (EXCLUSIVE)

    Universal’s “The First Purge” has launched with a respectable $9.3 million at 3,031 North American locations on the Fourth of July. The first-day number for “The First Purge,” Blumhouse’s fourth installment in the horror franchise, came in third on the Fourth following Universal’s 13th day of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” with $11.6 million and Disney’s […]

  • New Europe Announces Sales on Karlovy

    Black Comedy ‘Panic Attack’ Sells to Multiple Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

    Universal’s “The First Purge” has launched with a respectable $9.3 million at 3,031 North American locations on the Fourth of July. The first-day number for “The First Purge,” Blumhouse’s fourth installment in the horror franchise, came in third on the Fourth following Universal’s 13th day of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” with $11.6 million and Disney’s […]

  • Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah

    Claude Lanzmann, Director of 'Shoah,' Dies at 92

    Universal’s “The First Purge” has launched with a respectable $9.3 million at 3,031 North American locations on the Fourth of July. The first-day number for “The First Purge,” Blumhouse’s fourth installment in the horror franchise, came in third on the Fourth following Universal’s 13th day of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” with $11.6 million and Disney’s […]

  • 'Panic Attack' Review: Glossy, Contrived Interlocking-Stories

    Karlovy Vary Film Review: 'Panic Attack'

    Universal’s “The First Purge” has launched with a respectable $9.3 million at 3,031 North American locations on the Fourth of July. The first-day number for “The First Purge,” Blumhouse’s fourth installment in the horror franchise, came in third on the Fourth following Universal’s 13th day of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” with $11.6 million and Disney’s […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Artificial Intelligence Could One Day Determine Which Films Get Made

    Universal’s “The First Purge” has launched with a respectable $9.3 million at 3,031 North American locations on the Fourth of July. The first-day number for “The First Purge,” Blumhouse’s fourth installment in the horror franchise, came in third on the Fourth following Universal’s 13th day of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” with $11.6 million and Disney’s […]

  • 'Sharp Edges' Review: The 1986 Tonya

    Film Review: The 1986 Tonya Harding Documentary 'Sharp Edges'

    Universal’s “The First Purge” has launched with a respectable $9.3 million at 3,031 North American locations on the Fourth of July. The first-day number for “The First Purge,” Blumhouse’s fourth installment in the horror franchise, came in third on the Fourth following Universal’s 13th day of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” with $11.6 million and Disney’s […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad