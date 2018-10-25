Box Office: ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Sequel Eyes $65 Million-Plus Opening

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is heading toward a magical debut between $65 million and $75 million when it hits theaters in November.

If estimates hold, the sequel will see a similar opening to “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” the first entry in the “Harry Potter” spinoff series. That film launched with $74 million on the same weekend two years earlier and collected over $234 million in North America and $580 million overseas during its theatrical run.

While the prequel series tells an entirely different story than the eight-part franchise chronicling everybody’s favorite boy wizard, “The Crimes of Grindelwald” starts to meld the wizarding world as the newest installment puts the spotlight on Albus Dumbledore. Before he was the beloved headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the magical figure attempted to take down dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. Jude Law portrays a young Dumbledore, while Johnny Depp, whose appearance was briefly teased in the first film, plays the infamous Grindelwald. Eddie Redmayne returns as Newt Scamander, a magizoologist who works at the Ministry of Magic. He teams up with Dumbledore to resist Grindelwald’s reign of terror that threatens an even more divided wizarding world.

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling wrote the screenplay. David Yates, who helmed several “Harry Potter” movies, returns to direct. The cast also includes Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, and Zoe Kravitz. Rowling defended Depp’s involvement in the films after domestic assault allegations leveled against the actor drew controversy among fans.

“Fantastic Beasts” will open against two movies tracking modest releases. “Widows,” Steve McQueen’s high stakes heist drama starring Viola Davis, as well as Mark Wahlberg’s comedy “Instant Family” are both tracking in the $10 million and $16 million range.