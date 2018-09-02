Box Office: ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Heads for Huge Labor Day Weekend

The summer 2018 box office is officially ending on a high note.

An August surge is thanks partially to “Crazy Rich Asians,” the Warner Bros. romantic comedy that is still doing crazy good business in North America. Jon M. Chu’s film will top the domestic box office for the third week in a row with estimates showing it could make another $27 million to $30 million over Labor Day Weekend. It generated a three-day tally of $22 million in 3,865 locations, dropping just 10% in its third outing and bringing its domestic total to $110 million.

Following “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “Black Panther,” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Crazy Rich Asians” is the fourth film this year to top the domestic box office three weekends in a row.

Warner Bros. also nabbed second place as “The Meg” picked up another $10 million on 3,761 screens. That takes its North American cume to $120.5 million.

Newcomer “Operation Finale” launched at No. 4 with $6 million in 1,818 locations. MGM’s political thriller debuted on Wednesday and is expecting to earn between $8 million to $10 million over the six-day period. Chris Weitz, the filmmaker behind “American Pie, “About a Boy,” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” directed the movie, which cost $20 million. It stars Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley, and Nick Kroll.

The weekend’s final wide release, “Kin,” opened with a dismal $3 million in 2,141 locations. Lionsgate’s sci-fi action film — starring Jack Reynor, Zoe Kravitz, Carrie Coon, Dennis Quaid, and James Franco — is on track to make $3.7 million over the four-day period.

Meanwhile, Sony’s “Searching” found $5.6 million when it expanded to 1,207 locations. The thriller featuring John Cho, Debra Messing, and Michelle La, has earned $6.5 million to date. Cho and fellow “Crazy Rich Asians” stars, including Henry Golding, helped rally support by buying out screenings of the film.

Tom Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” continues to stay in the top five. This weekend, it looks to clock in at No. 3 with $6.9 million in 2,639 locations and a four-day total of $9 million. The sixth installment in the Ethan Hunt spy series has generated $206 million in North America.

Disney’s “Christopher Robin” will be facing off against “Searching” for fifth place.

At the specialty box office, Lionsgate premiered “Ya Veremos” on 369 screens. The studio estimates it will make $1.8 million over the weekend with a four-day total of $2.2 million.

More to come…