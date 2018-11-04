You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Rules International Box Office With Killer $72 Million

Rebecca Rubin

DF-10193 – L-R: Ben Hardy (Roger Taylor), Gwilym Lee (Brian May), Joe Mazzello (John Deacon), and Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) star in Twentieth Century Fox's BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY.
Don’t stop “Bohemian Rhapsody” now, Fox’s Freddie Mercury biopic topped the international box office with $72.5 million.

Rami Malek stars as Queen’s iconic frontman in the rock movie, which also dominated the domestic market with $50 million for a global start of $122.5 million. “Bohemian Rhapsody” opened in the United Kingdom last weekend with a huge $12.2 million, ranking as one of the best debuts in that territory. Its worldwide tally currently sits at a strong $141.7 million.

That’s a huge win for Fox as the movie cost just $52 million to make. “Bohemian Rhapsody” resonated with audiences despite tepid reviews from critics and turmoil behind the scenes surrounding director Bryan Singer. It carries a strong 96% on Rotten Tomatoes and an A CinemaScore.

Fellow newcomer “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” fared better overseas, where Disney’s family film debuted with $38.5 million from 45 international markets. Keira Knightley and Mackenzie Foy star in the movie, which crumbled in North America with $20 million. That’s disastrous for the studio given “Nutcracker’s” $125 million production budget. China saw the biggest opening with $12 million, while Italy posted $5.5 million.

Meanwhile, Universal and Blumhouse’s “Halloween” cashed in on the spooky spirit to generate $18.3 million in 66 international markets, taking its overseas total to $79.2 million. The R-rated slasher starring Jamie Lee Curtis picked up another $11 million in North America for a massive worldwide tally of $229 million. The movie opened this weekend in Korea with $670,000, the Netherlands with $535,000, Thailand with $321,000, and Croatia with $104,000.

Sony’s “Venom” continues to stay strong in foreign markets, pocketing $15.6 million in 65 territories. That takes its international total to $342.9 million. The anti-hero film with Tom Hardy launched in Japan with $5.3 million. It opens in its final market, China, next weekend.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born” amassed $13.9 million from 73 markets, bringing its foreign total to $128.3 million. Globally, the Warner Bros. musical is just shy of hitting $300 million. Its worldwide tally currently sits at $293.9 million.

New offering “Nobody’s Fool,” Tyler Perry’s first R-rated comedy from Paramount, launched in three international markets with $265,000. It bowed in North America with $14 million.

  • DF-10193 – L-R: Ben Hardy (Roger Taylor),

    'Bohemian Rhapsody' Rules International Box Office With Killer $72 Million

  • Mackenzie Foy is Clara in Disney’s

    China Box Office: 'Nutcracker' Wins With $12 Million Opening

  • Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver, Pam Grier

    STX Buys U.S. Rights to 'Poms' With Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver, Pam Grier

  • The Coldest Game

    Poland's Pending Incentives Escalate Rebate Arms Race in Region

  • Gareth Jones

    Poland's New Generation of Producers Courts Global Talent

  • Guillermo Del ToroLACMA: Art and Film

    LACMA Gala Gets Political: Guillermo del Toro Blasts Race-Baiting and Anti-LGBTQ Legislation

  • DF-10956_R – Gwilym Lee (Brian May) and

    'Bohemian Rhapsody' Rocks With $50 Million, 'Nutcracker' Crumbles

