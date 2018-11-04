‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Rules International Box Office With Killer $72 Million

Don’t stop “Bohemian Rhapsody” now, Fox’s Freddie Mercury biopic topped the international box office with $72.5 million.

Rami Malek stars as Queen’s iconic frontman in the rock movie, which also dominated the domestic market with $50 million for a global start of $122.5 million. “Bohemian Rhapsody” opened in the United Kingdom last weekend with a huge $12.2 million, ranking as one of the best debuts in that territory. Its worldwide tally currently sits at a strong $141.7 million.

That’s a huge win for Fox as the movie cost just $52 million to make. “Bohemian Rhapsody” resonated with audiences despite tepid reviews from critics and turmoil behind the scenes surrounding director Bryan Singer. It carries a strong 96% on Rotten Tomatoes and an A CinemaScore.

Fellow newcomer “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” fared better overseas, where Disney’s family film debuted with $38.5 million from 45 international markets. Keira Knightley and Mackenzie Foy star in the movie, which crumbled in North America with $20 million. That’s disastrous for the studio given “Nutcracker’s” $125 million production budget. China saw the biggest opening with $12 million, while Italy posted $5.5 million.

Meanwhile, Universal and Blumhouse’s “Halloween” cashed in on the spooky spirit to generate $18.3 million in 66 international markets, taking its overseas total to $79.2 million. The R-rated slasher starring Jamie Lee Curtis picked up another $11 million in North America for a massive worldwide tally of $229 million. The movie opened this weekend in Korea with $670,000, the Netherlands with $535,000, Thailand with $321,000, and Croatia with $104,000.

Sony’s “Venom” continues to stay strong in foreign markets, pocketing $15.6 million in 65 territories. That takes its international total to $342.9 million. The anti-hero film with Tom Hardy launched in Japan with $5.3 million. It opens in its final market, China, next weekend.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born” amassed $13.9 million from 73 markets, bringing its foreign total to $128.3 million. Globally, the Warner Bros. musical is just shy of hitting $300 million. Its worldwide tally currently sits at $293.9 million.

New offering “Nobody’s Fool,” Tyler Perry’s first R-rated comedy from Paramount, launched in three international markets with $265,000. It bowed in North America with $14 million.