Box Office: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ to Break Free With $46 Million Debut

“Bohemian Rhapsody” is heading for a rhapsodic debut from 4,000 North American locations with an estimated $46 million.

The Fox biopic starring Rami Malek as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury earned $18.4 million Friday. Bryan Singer directed the film from Anthony McCarten’s screenplay. Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, Aidan Gillen, Tom Hollander, and Mike Myers also star.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” is sitting at a 59% on Rotten Tomatoes, with an A CinemaScore.

Christmastime pic “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” should debut in second with about $18 million from 3,766 domestic sites. That marks a disappointing start for the Disney film, which stars Keira Knightley and has an estimated production budget of well over $100 million.

Lasse Hallström and Joe Johnston directed the film, with Ashleigh Powell writing the script. Mackenzie Foy, Eugenio Derbez, Matthew Macfadyen, Richard E. Grant, Misty Copeland, Helen Mirren, and Morgan Freeman also star. “Nutcracker” follows a young girl who must overcome a series of challenges in a parallel world to save the four realms.

Tyler Perry’s “Nobody’s Fool,” starring Tiffany Haddish, is headed for a roughly $12 million opening from 2,468 theaters. Paramount’s latest comedy earned $4.8 million Friday. Tika Sumpter, Omari Hardwick, Mehcad Brooks, Amber Riley and Whoopi Goldberg also star in the film, which was directed and written by Perry. Though “Nobody’s Fool” is resting at a 25% on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s earned an A- CinemaScore among moviegoers. Haddish stars as a recently paroled woman who sets out to help her sister (Sumpter) get revenge on a man who catfished her.

Holdover “A Star Is Born” should land in fourth, adding another $10 million to its total for Warner Bros in its fifth weekend. Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut starring Lady Gaga has so far earned $157 million domestically, with another $106 million overseas.

With Halloween having just passed, Jamie Lee Curtis’ “Halloween” reboot should still see a solid yield in its third weekend with $10 million, slotting into fifth. The Universal pic broke records in its debut weekend, landing $76 million — the highest opening for a movie led by a woman over 55, a horror movie with a female lead, a Halloween franchise film, and the second-highest opening for an October film. It’s earned $142 million domestically, and $46 million internationally.

Focus Features’ “Boy Erased” will make its limited release this weekend at five theaters. Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman, Joel Edgarton, and Russell Crowe star in the film about a young man sent to a gay conversion program.

Marie Colvin biopic “A Private War” is debuting at four theaters. The Aviron film stars Rosamund Pike as Colvin, with Jamie Dornan as photographer Paul Conroy. Matthew Heineman directed the film from a script by Arash Amel, which was based on the Vanity Fair article “Marie Colvin’s Private War” by Marie Brenner. Stanley Tucci, Tom Hollander, and Corey Johnson also star.

Sony Classics is releasing documentary “Maria by Callas” at 16 cinemas. Filmmaker Tom Volf’s film tells the story of opera legend Maria Callas.

