×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Aquaman’ Ticket Pre-Sales Top ‘Venom’ on Fandango

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Aquaman
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

First-day advance ticket sales of “Aquaman” by online ticket service Fandango have eclipsed “Venom” and “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” in their first days of pre-sales.

Sony’s “Venom” overperformed in its North American launch with $80.3 million during the Oct. 5-7 weekend. Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” took in $61.2 million in its July 27-29 launch weekend.

Warner Bros. is opening “Aquaman” on Dec. 21. Fandango said Tuesday that customers who buy the advance tickets with their VIP accounts receive five free digital DC Comic books.

“Jason Momoa’s ‘Aquaman’ is quickly becoming one of the more popular big-screen superheroes, and moviegoers are hungry to devour another film set within the DC cinematic universe,” said Fandango managing editor Erik Davis. “Not only does it appear to be the most ambitious DC Comics film to date from a visual effects perspective, but fans are anxious to see new female heroes played by Amber Heard and Nicole Kidman, as well as the first superhero film directed by the incredibly successful James Wan.”

Amazon announced Monday that it was offering its Amazon Prime members an exclusive early showing of “Aquaman” on Dec. 15 — six days before the fantasy-adventure film opens in North America. Under the promotion, Prime members can purchase up to 10 tickets through Atom Tickets for the showing at more than 1,000 Regal, AMC, ArcLight Cinemas, and National Amusements theaters.

“Aquaman” stars Jason Momoa as the title character, with Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman in supporting roles.

Popular on Variety

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

More Film

  • Aquaman

    'Aquaman' Ticket Pre-Sales Top 'Venom' on Fandango

    First-day advance ticket sales of “Aquaman” by online ticket service Fandango have eclipsed “Venom” and “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” in their first days of pre-sales. Sony’s “Venom” overperformed in its North American launch with $80.3 million during the Oct. 5-7 weekend. Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” took in $61.2 million in its July 27-29 launch […]

  • Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) in Columbia

    Hollywood Figures Urge Georgia Production Boycott, but Shooting Is Likely Safe...For Now

    First-day advance ticket sales of “Aquaman” by online ticket service Fandango have eclipsed “Venom” and “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” in their first days of pre-sales. Sony’s “Venom” overperformed in its North American launch with $80.3 million during the Oct. 5-7 weekend. Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” took in $61.2 million in its July 27-29 launch […]

  • Women Take the Lead in Films

    This Oscar Season, Women Lead Films Like 'Colette,' 'Mary Queen of Scots'

    First-day advance ticket sales of “Aquaman” by online ticket service Fandango have eclipsed “Venom” and “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” in their first days of pre-sales. Sony’s “Venom” overperformed in its North American launch with $80.3 million during the Oct. 5-7 weekend. Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” took in $61.2 million in its July 27-29 launch […]

  • 'ULAM: Main Dish' Sells Worldwide Rights

    Gunpowder & Sky Nab Worldwide Rights to Filipino Food Doc 'Ulam: Main Dish'

    First-day advance ticket sales of “Aquaman” by online ticket service Fandango have eclipsed “Venom” and “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” in their first days of pre-sales. Sony’s “Venom” overperformed in its North American launch with $80.3 million during the Oct. 5-7 weekend. Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” took in $61.2 million in its July 27-29 launch […]

  • Quentin Tarantino

    Quentin Tarantino's New Beverly Cinema to Re-Open on Dec. 1

    First-day advance ticket sales of “Aquaman” by online ticket service Fandango have eclipsed “Venom” and “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” in their first days of pre-sales. Sony’s “Venom” overperformed in its North American launch with $80.3 million during the Oct. 5-7 weekend. Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” took in $61.2 million in its July 27-29 launch […]

  • bohemian rhapsody Green Book Movies

    Actors Like Rami Malek, Viggo Mortensen Work Outside Their Comfort Zones This Season

    First-day advance ticket sales of “Aquaman” by online ticket service Fandango have eclipsed “Venom” and “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” in their first days of pre-sales. Sony’s “Venom” overperformed in its North American launch with $80.3 million during the Oct. 5-7 weekend. Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” took in $61.2 million in its July 27-29 launch […]

  • Martin ScorseseMuseum of Modern Art's 11th

    That Time Martin Scorsese Broke Out in Hives the Morning of the Oscars

    First-day advance ticket sales of “Aquaman” by online ticket service Fandango have eclipsed “Venom” and “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” in their first days of pre-sales. Sony’s “Venom” overperformed in its North American launch with $80.3 million during the Oct. 5-7 weekend. Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” took in $61.2 million in its July 27-29 launch […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad