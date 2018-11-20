‘Aquaman’ Ticket Pre-Sales Top ‘Venom’ on Fandango

First-day advance ticket sales of “Aquaman” by online ticket service Fandango have eclipsed “Venom” and “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” in their first days of pre-sales.

Sony’s “Venom” overperformed in its North American launch with $80.3 million during the Oct. 5-7 weekend. Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” took in $61.2 million in its July 27-29 launch weekend.

Warner Bros. is opening “Aquaman” on Dec. 21. Fandango said Tuesday that customers who buy the advance tickets with their VIP accounts receive five free digital DC Comic books.

“Jason Momoa’s ‘Aquaman’ is quickly becoming one of the more popular big-screen superheroes, and moviegoers are hungry to devour another film set within the DC cinematic universe,” said Fandango managing editor Erik Davis. “Not only does it appear to be the most ambitious DC Comics film to date from a visual effects perspective, but fans are anxious to see new female heroes played by Amber Heard and Nicole Kidman, as well as the first superhero film directed by the incredibly successful James Wan.”

Amazon announced Monday that it was offering its Amazon Prime members an exclusive early showing of “Aquaman” on Dec. 15 — six days before the fantasy-adventure film opens in North America. Under the promotion, Prime members can purchase up to 10 tickets through Atom Tickets for the showing at more than 1,000 Regal, AMC, ArcLight Cinemas, and National Amusements theaters.

“Aquaman” stars Jason Momoa as the title character, with Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman in supporting roles.