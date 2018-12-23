×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘Aquaman’ Debuts at No. 1 With $72 Million, ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ Beats ‘Bumblebee’

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Disney/ Warner Bros/ Paramount

Jason Momoa’s “Aquaman” is the King of the Seven Seas — and now the box office. The DC adventure dominated in North America with a splashy $72 million debut, including previews.

That’s a hefty start during a month that, aside from “Star Wars” movies, tends to field smaller opening weekends that pick up steam as audiences have off from work and school between Christmas and New Years. As expected, “Aquaman” easily fended off fellow newcomers “Mary Poppins Returns” and “Bumblebee.” Those two titles were in a close race for No. 2, though Sunday estimates show “Mary Poppins Returns” narrowly defeating “Bumblebee.”

Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns” was the de facto choice for moviegoers with young kids, pocketing $22.2 million over the three-day frame and $31 million during its first five days of release. Musicals don’t typically see sizable opening weekends, and Disney’s live-action sequel looks to have a healthy life at multiplexes during the holiday stretch. Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda co-star in the follow-up, which pocketed $20 million overseas for a worldwide start of $51 million. Rob Marshall, who previously teamed with Blunt and Disney on “Into the Woods,” handled directing duties on the film, which has a $130 production budget.

Related

Paramount’s “Transformers” origin story “Bumblebee” landed in third place, generating $20.9 million from 3,550 screens. While that’s the lowest start for a “Transformers” title, the sci-fi prequel directed by Travis Knight has generated some of the best reviews of the franchise and has time to build momentum in weeks to come.

“Bumblebee” the first “Transformers” movie that Michael Bay didn’t direct, though he’s still on board as a producer. Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena star in the CGI spectacle based on the popular toys, which carries a $100 million price tag, making it much cheaper to produce than the Bay films.

James Wan directed “Aquaman,” which has already amassed $410 million overseas for a global total of $482.8 million. Males accounted for 55% of U.S. audiences, while 60% of crowds were under 35 years old. Imax screens accounted for $9.9 million of domestic ticket sales. Superhero fans were much more receptive to “Aquaman” than previous DC titles, branding this entry with an A- CinemaScore. “Aquaman” cost a hefty $200 million to produce and is Warner Bros.’ first DC stand-alone adventure since “Wonder Woman,” which opened in 2017 to a massive $103 million.

STX’s “Second Act” launched in seventh place with $6.5 million from 2,607 locations. The romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens, and Leah Remini cost $16 million to make. As anticipated, 70% of moviegoers were female, and over half were between the ages of 25 and 44.

Unfortunately for DreamWorks and Universal (and Steve Carell’s Oscar dreams), nobody was that welcoming to Marwen. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, “Welcome to Marwen” earned a measly $2.3 million when it launched in 1,900 venues. An offbeat premise made the biographical drama difficult to market, and poor reviews definitely didn’t help draw the kind of crowds that could help justify a production budget over $40 million.

It’s been an especially rough stretch for Universal, whose expensive steampunk adventure “Mortal Engines” bowed last weekend with the ignominious distinction as one of the biggest flops of the year. A bright spot for the studio has been “The Grinch,” an animated adventure that has earned $253 million in North America and had the best hold in the top 10 this weekend, declining just 30% in its seventh week of release.

It was good news for spandexed heroes all around as “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” stayed in the top five, dropping to fourth place and adding another $16.3 million to its domestic tally. That takes its stateside haul to $65 million.

Rounding out the top five is Warner Bros.’ “The Mule,” a Clint Eastwood drama that generated $9 million during its sophomore frame and $35 million to date.

 

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

More Film

  • Event Cinema: 'They Shall Not Grow

    Event Cinema Shows Its Value With 'BTS,' 'They Shall Not Grow Old'

    Event cinema is coming of age as movie theaters increasingly look to live events and one-night screenings during the Sunday-Thursday corridor. BTS concert documentary, “Burn the Stage: The Movie,” pulled in a record-setting $18 million in 79 territories at 2,650 movie theaters in three nights for Trafalgar Releasing — including $3.6 million in the U.S. [...]

  • Funniest Movie Scenes of 2018

    The 10 Funniest Movie Scenes of 2018

    It was a year of belly laughs, guffaws and giggles at the multiplex in 2018 as movies like “Incredibles 2,” “Deadpool 2” and “Crazy Rich Asians” proved that comedies are no joke at the box office, where they raked in more than $1 billion in North America. That trio also delivered three of the most [...]

  • Aquaman

    Box Office: 'Aquaman' to Claim No. 1 Spot With $70 Million

    The DC universe’s latest installment, “Aquaman,” is headed for a splashy debut, with an estimated $70 million from 4,125 North American locations. The forecast sits at the higher end of most predictions for the film’s pre-Christmas debut. “Aquaman” has amassed $350.7 million internationally, including $18.9 million on Friday. Jason Momoa stars as the titular hero, [...]

  • Bumblebee

    ‘Bumblebee’ Once Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the third week in a row with “Bumblebee.” Ads placed for the sci-fi/action film had an estimated media value of $7.84 million through Sunday for 1,299 national [...]

  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

    Film News Roundup: Opening of 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Leads in China

    In today’s film news roundup, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” leads the box office in China, “Bumblebee” spent $84 million in California and Katrina Begin gets a starring role in “The Secret.” CHINA OPENING Sony’s opening day of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” led the box office Friday in China with $6.6 million, topping three new local [...]

  • Mediapro Enters Animation with Rokyn and

    Mediapro Enters Animation with Rokyn and ‘Mudanza Dimensional’

    MADRID —  Mediapro, one of the biggest independent companies in Europe, is entering animation, partnering with Rokyn Animation, for animated feature “Mudanza Dimensional.” To be presented at next March’s Cartoon Movie in Bordeaux, the principal European animated feature co-production forum, “Mudanza Dimensional” is written by popular Spanish comedian and actor Joaquín Reyes (“La hora chanante,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad