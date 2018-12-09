×

‘Aquaman’ Rules Overseas Box Office With $94 Million in China

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Aquaman
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Aquaman” launched with $93.6 million in China, marking the best start for a Warner Bros. title in that territory.

The superhero adventure — directed by James Wan and starring Jason Momoa as the king of the seven seas — isn’t opening in North America for another two weeks, but the studio wanted to get ahead of a crowded holiday frame overseas. Warner Bros. is expanding “Aquaman” to 40 more international territories next weekend, including the United Kingdom, Mexico, Brazil and Russia.

Its opening in China also ranks as the biggest debut for a DC title, surpassing “Justice League,” “Batman v Superman,” and “Wonder Woman.”

“Aquaman” is the first feature film centered on the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and the cast also includes Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, and Willem Dafoe.

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Film

  • Aquaman

    'Aquaman' Rules Overseas Box Office With $94 Million in China

    “Aquaman” launched with $93.6 million in China, marking the best start for a Warner Bros. title in that territory. The superhero adventure — directed by James Wan and starring Jason Momoa as the king of the seven seas — isn’t opening in North America for another two weeks, but the studio wanted to get ahead [...]

  • (L to R) MAHERSHALA ALI and

    Scores from 'Green Room,' 'Solo,' Others Disqualified from Oscar Race (Exclusive)

    First-round voting is underway for Oscar’s Original Song and Original Score categories, but Academy music-branch voters are discovering that four talked-about scores are missing from the eligibility list. Music for “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” “Green Book,” “Mandy” and “The Other Side of the Wind” has been disqualified for various reasons, Variety has learned. More [...]

  • Zack Mulligan and Keire Johnson appear

    'Minding the Gap' Wins Top Award From International Documentary Association

    Bing Liu’s skateboarding movie “Minding The Gap” has won the International Documentary Association’s award for top feature of 2018. Floyd Russ’s “Zion” was awarded best short. Netflix’s “Wild Wild Country” won for best limited series and HBO’s “John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls” took the ABC News VideoSource Award. PBS’ “POV” won for best curated [...]

  • Macao Festival Opens Brightly, Touts Industry

    Macao Festival Opens Brightly, Touts Industry Development Role

    Nicolas Cage, accompanied by Australian actress and producer Nikki Whelan, trod the red carpet on Saturday night as part of the opening festivities at the third edition of the International Film Festival and Awards. Set as a talent ambassador, Cage held small group seminars earlier on Saturday. On Sunday he will hold a masterclass. His [...]

  • Bumblebee

    Film Review: 'Bumblebee'

    Imagine, if you can, a “Transformers” movie in which the plot is coherent, the robots feel like characters (as opposed to gleaming CG creations), and the action is staged and edited clearly enough to follow. After five rock ’em, sock ’em blockbuster features, it has become clear that audiences would never get such a film [...]

  • ‘The Breadwinner,’ ‘Ivandoe’ Top 2019 European

    ‘The Breadwinner,’ ‘The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe’ Top 2018 Emile Awards

    LILLE, France – “The Breadwinner” director Nora Twomey and “The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe” directors Christian Bøving-Andersen and Eva Lee Wallberg took top honors at Saturday night’s second edition of the European Animation Awards (EAA) in Lille, France, scooping best feature and best TV/broadcast production respectively. It was an evening of beautiful [...]

  • Singapore: Cambodia's Rithy Panh Remains Tireless

    Singapore: Cambodia's Rithy Panh Remains Tireless Campaigner

    Cambodian master director Rithy Panh’s is not optimistic about the chances of his latest film “Graves Without A Name” doing well at the Oscars. It is Cambodia’s contender in the foreign language category. “There is very little possibility. We have had screenings here and there, but the Oscar campaign costs more than my film. Most [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad