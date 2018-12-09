‘Aquaman’ Rules Overseas Box Office With $94 Million in China

“Aquaman” launched with $93.6 million in China, marking the best start for a Warner Bros. title in that territory.

The superhero adventure — directed by James Wan and starring Jason Momoa as the king of the seven seas — isn’t opening in North America for another two weeks, but the studio wanted to get ahead of a crowded holiday frame overseas. Warner Bros. is expanding “Aquaman” to 40 more international territories next weekend, including the United Kingdom, Mexico, Brazil and Russia.

Its opening in China also ranks as the biggest debut for a DC title, surpassing “Justice League,” “Batman v Superman,” and “Wonder Woman.”

“Aquaman” is the first feature film centered on the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and the cast also includes Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, and Willem Dafoe.

