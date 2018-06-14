‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Flies Toward $75 Million Opening Weekend

Ant-Man may be small, but his upcoming sequel is flying toward a pretty hefty opening weekend.

Early buzz shows “Ant-Man and the Wasp” eyeing a domestic debut between $70 million and $80 million over the July 6 weekend. That’s well ahead of its predecessor, “Ant-Man,” which bowed during summer 2015 with $57 million. The original film garnered a positive reception and went on to earn $519 million worldwide, including $180.2 million in North America. Critics praised the Marvel installment, which secured a solid 82% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, for its witty tone.

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly are reprising their roles as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Hope van Dyne/Wasp. Set between the events of “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” the follow-up sees Ant-Man and the Wasp teaming up on a new mission from Hope’s father and S.H.I.E.L.D. inventor Hank Pym (Michael Douglas).

Hannah John-Kamen portrays the villain Ghost, while Michelle Pfeiffer will play Janet van Dyne mother of Hope van Dyne and wife of Hank Pym. The cast also includes Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, and Bobby Cannavale. Peyton Reed, who oversaw the first film, will return as director.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” is the 20th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The sequel comes months after “Avengers: Infinity War’s” record breaking box office debut. The Marvel mashup boasts the biggest domestic opening weekend of all time with $258 million. It recently passed the coveted $2 billion mark worldwide, becoming the fourth film to hit that milestone.