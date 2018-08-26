‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Leads Global Box Office With $68 Million in China

Warner Bros. might be ruling the domestic box office, but Disney remains a force overseas.

Disney and Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp” returned to dominate the worldwide box office. The superhero tentpole generated $68 million when it opened in China, marking the fourth highest debut for a Marvel film in the Middle Kingdom. That brings its international weekend total to $71 million in 28 markets.

To date, Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly’s sequel has generated a massive $544 million globally, including $333 million overseas and $212 million in North America. It has yet to open in Japan.

Warner Bros.’ “The Meg” is still chewing off sizable numbers of its own as it crosses $400 million worldwide. The shark thriller generated $32.7 million this weekend for an international tally of $303.3 million. It bowed this weekend in France with $4.5 million on 428 screens.

Another Warner Bros. title, “Crazy Rich Asians,” scored $6 million in 18 international markets. It picked up $25 million during its second outing in North America, an impressively small drop of just 6%. In Singapore, the romantic comedy brought in $1.8 million. Other top markets include the Philippines ($1.5 million), Malaysia ($749,000), Taiwan ($435,000), and Hong Kong ($422,000).

Meanwhile, “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” amassed another $13 million overseas, taking its international tally to $344.8 million. The sixth installment in Tom Cruise’s action franchise generated $8 million this weekend in North America for a worldwide cume of $538 million.

Universal’s “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” is still posting strong numbers, generating $11.8 million for an international tally of $229.9 million. It has made $345.2 million worldwide. The jukebox musical debuted in Japan with $1.8 million. Other strong holdovers were in the U.K. and Ireland ($1.8 million), Korea ($1.8 million), and Germany ($1 million).

Disney’s “Christopher Robin” picked up $5.9 million in 32 international markets for a weekend total of $12.2 million. It opened in Indonesia with $500,000. With $35.1 million abroad and $77.6 million domestically, the film has now crossed $100 million worldwide.

Mark Wahlberg’s “Mile 22” generated $5.6 million when it bowed in 11 international markets. The STX action thriller has made $6.3 million overseas and $31.2 million globally. It saw the biggest launch in the United Arab Emirates with $1.3 million, followed by Indonesia with $1.5 million. It releases next in France, Australia and New Zealand, and Mexico.

Sony’s “Alpha,” produced by Studio 8, premiered in Russia with $3.2 million. It opened in Spain with $1.2 million, India with $575,000, and France with $525,000.

Elsewhere, Sony’s “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” crossed $300 million internationally. The animated threequel delivered $17.8 million in 62 markets this weekend, taking the global total to $460.4 million.

Rounding out the weekend, “BlacKkKlansman” bowed in France with $2.2 million and the U.K. and Ireland with $1.3 million for an international weekend total of $5.6 million. To date, it has generated $40.4 million globally.