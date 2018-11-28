You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Toby Emmerich to Receive Producers Guild’s Milestone Award

Veteran studio executive Toby Emmerich has been selected as the recipient of the 2019 Producers Guild of America’s Milestone Award.

Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, will be honored at the 30th annual Producers Guild Awards on Jan. 19 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hill, Calif.

Toby Emmerich is one of the most respected studio executives,” said Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher, presidents of the PGA. “He continues to deliver high-quality films in a variety of genres and attract some of the finest up-and-coming and veteran directors, as well as producers, and talent to create them.”

“Under his leadership, Warner Bros. Picture Group had a record-breaking year in 2017 with hits including ‘Dunkirk,’ and continues to dominate this year’s box office with critical and commercial, but non-formula, hits such as ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ and ‘A Star Is Born,’” Berman and Fisher said. “He embraces filmmakers and filmmaking, which is why we are honored to be able to recognize him this year with the Milestone Award.”

The Milestone Award recognizes an individual or team who has made historic contributions to the entertainment industry. Recipients have included Clint Eastwood, Jim Gianopulos, Alan Horn, Bob Iger, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Sherry Lansing, Ron Meyer, Steven Spielberg, Tom Rothman, and 2018 honoree Donna Langley.

“The Producers Guild knows better than most that studio filmmaking is an intensely collaborative art-form, and more often than not it is the producer who initiates, enables and protects great Hollywood movies,” said Emmerich. “I’ve been lucky to work with and learn from many great producers throughout my career and want to thank the members of PGA for recognizing me, and the contributions of our teams at Warner Bros. and New Line, with this honor.”

Warner Bros. had its best year ever in 2017, with $5.13 billion in global box office receipts. Top performers were “Wonder Woman” ($821 million worldwide), “It” ($698 million), “Justice League” ($654 million), “Dunkirk” ($525 million), “The Lego Batman Movie” ($311 million), and “Annabelle: Creation” ($306 million).

