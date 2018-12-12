‘The Realm,’ ‘Champions,’ Cruz and Bardem Among Spanish Academy Goya Nominations

MADRID — Spain’s Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today the nominees for the 33rdedition of the Goya Awards, to be held at the Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones in Sevilla on Feb. 2, 2019.

Leading the pack with 13 nominations is Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s ultra-current political thriller “The Realm,” which impressed in San Sebastian’s main competition. The film is produced by Spain’s Tornasol and Atresmedia Cine and co-produced by Le Pacte and Mondex CIE out of France.

Spain’s foreign-language Oscar submission “Champions” scored an impressive 11 nominations of its own. The heartwarming dramedy about a special needs basketball team was a breakout hit at the Spanish box office this year, grossing €18.5 million ($21.4 million USD) for Universal Pictures Intl. Spain.

It would hardly be a Goya Awards ceremony without one of Spain’s big three export acting talents – Banderas, Bardem or Cruz – and this year two are likely to be in attendance, as Bardem and Cruz are nominated for best actor and actress respectively for their work in Oscar-nominated screenwriter Asghar Farhadi’s “Everybody Knows.” The Madrid-based mystery-drama opened the main competition at Cannes, and was nominated for eight Goyas in total.

Looking to the future, up-and-coming filmmaker Arantxa Echevarría’s Romani lesbian love story “Carmen & Lola” pulled in eight nominations, including best picture and breakout director. The film struck a nerve at Cannes where Echevarría, who also executive produced the film, was considered for the Golden Camera and the Queer Palm.

Isaki Lacuesta, whose “Between Two Waters” took top honors at this year’s San Sebastian, will compete for best picture and best director at the Goyas. Similar to “Carmen & Lola,” the film turns on two Romani leads, this time brothers, one a by-the-book Navy-man, the other a convicted felon.

Damian Nenow and Raúl de la Fuente’s “Another Day of Life,” adapted from the book of the same name by Kapuscinski and the Audience Award winner at San Sebastian, is the likely frontrunner for best animated feature.

This year’s documentary section seems harder to call, and features a number of high-profile films. One possible frontrunner is “The Silence of Others,” a six-year chronicle of the attempts by victims of Spain’s brutal dictator Francisco Franco to seek justice or at least find the bones of their loved ones. Directed by Almudena Carracedo and Robert Bahar, it has already scored two awards at Berlin and the Grand Jury award at the Sheffield Intl. Documentary Festival.

151 features were presented to the Academy this year: 84 fiction, 63 documentaries and four animated. 16 films came from Portugal and Latin American, while 47 were presented from other European nations. 32 short films -15 fiction, 7 documentaries and 10 animation- were also submitted for consideration.

The international categories see a number of this year’s award season usual suspects recognized. Pawel Pawlikowsky’s “Cold War” and Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma,” both contenders for this year’s foreign-language Oscar, are nominated for best European and Latin American films respectively.

Of all the winners to come from this year’s Goya nominations, perhaps none scored as impressively as Madrid sales company Latido Films, who holds international sales rights on “The Realm,” “Champions,” “Carmen & Lola” and “A Twelve-Year Night.” For those keeping score, that’s 35 nominations in all.

33rd GOYA AWARD NOMINEES

BEST PICTURE

“Champions,” (Javier Fesser)

“Carmel & Lola,” (Arantxa Echevarría)

“The Realm,” (Rodrigo Sorogoyen)

“Between Two Waters,” (Isaki Lacuesta)

“Everybody Knows,” (Asghar Farhadi)

BEST DIRECTOR

Javier Fesser, (“Champions”)

Rodrigo Sorogoyen, (“The Realm)

Isaki Lacuesta, (“Between Two Waters”)

Asghar Farhadi, (“Everybody Knows”)

BEST ACTRESS

Susi Sánchez, (“Sunday’s Illness”)

Najwa Nimri, (“Quien te cantará”)

Penélope Cruz, (“Everybody Knows”)

Lola Dueñas, (“Journey to a Mother’s Room”)

BEST ACTOR

Javier Gutiérrez, (“Champions”)

Antonio de la Torre, (“The Realm”)

Javier Bardem, (“Everybody Knows”)

Jose Coronado, (“Tu Hijo”)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Carolina Yuste, (“Carmen & Lola”)

Ana Wagener, (“The Realm”)

Natalia de Molina, (“Quien te cantará”)

Anna Castillo, (“Journey to a Mother’s Room”)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Juan Margallo, (“Champions”)

Luis Zahera, (“The Realm”)

Antonio de la Torre, (“A Twelve-Year Night”)

Eduard Fernández, (“Everybody Knows”)

BREAKOUT ACTRESS

Gloria Ramos, (“Champions”)

Rosy Rodríguez, (“Carmen & Lola”)

Zaira Romero, (“Carmen & Lola”)

Eva Llorach, (“Quien te cantará”)

BREAKOUT ACTOR

Jesús Vidal, (“Champions”)

Moreno Borja, (“Carmen & Lola”)

Francisco Reyes, (“The Realm”)

Carlos Acosta (“Yuli”)

BREAKOUT DIRECTOR

Andrea Jaurrieta, (“Ana de Ana”)

Arantxa Echevarría, (“Carmen & Lola”)

César Esteban Alenda, José Esteban Alenda, (“Sin Fin”)

Celia Rico, (“Journey to a Mother’s Room”)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

David Marqués, Javier Fesser, (“Champions”)

Arantxa Echevarría (“Carmen & Lola”)

Isabel Peña, Rodrigo Sorogoyen, (“The Realm”)

Asghar Farhadi, (“Everybody Knows”)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Marta Sofía Martins, Natxo López, (“Jefe”)

Álvaro Brechner, (“A Twelve-Year Night”)

Borja Cobeaga, Diego San José, (“Superlópez”)

Paul Laverty, (“Yuli”)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Azahar,” (Rafael Ruiz)

“Bikes the Movie,” (Manuel J. García)

“Memorias de un hombre en pijama,” (Carlos Fernández de Vigo)

“Another Day of Life,” (Damian Nenow, Raúl de la Fuente)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“Apuntes para una película de atracos,” (Elías León Siminiani)

“Camarón: Flamenco & Revolution, (Alexis Morante)

“The Silence of Others,” (Almudena Carracedo, Robert Bahar)

“Sad Hill Unearthed” (Guillermo de Oliveira)

BEST EUROPEAN FILM

“Cold War,” (Pawel Pawlikowsky, Poland, France, U.K.)

“Phantom Thread,” (Paul Thomas Anderson, U.K., U.S.A.)

“Girl,” (Lukas Dhont, Netherlands, Belgium)

“The Party,” (Sally Potter, U.K.)

BEST LATIN AMERICAN FILM

“El Angél” (Luis Ortega, Argentina)

“A Twelve-Year Night,” (Álvaro Brechner, Uruguay)

“Los Perros,” (Marcela Said, Chile)

“Roma,” (Alfonso Cuarón, Mexico)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Olivier Arson, (“The Realm”)

Iván Palomares, (“En las estrellas”)

Manuel Riveiro, Xavi Font, (“Gun City”)

Alberto Iglesias, (“Yuli”)

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Este es el momento” (Coque Malla, “Champions”)

“Me vas a extrañar” (Paco de la Rosa, “Carmen & Lola”)

“Tarde azul de abril” (Roque Baños,Tessy Díez Martín, “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote”)

“Una de esas noches sin final,” (Javier Limón, “Everybody Knows”)

BEST SOUND

Arman Ciudad, Charly Schmukler, Alfonso Raposo, (“Champions”)

Roberto Fernández, Alfonso Raposo, (“The Realm”)

Daniel de Zayas, Eduardo Castro, Mario González, (“Quien te cantará”)

Eva Valiño, Pelayo Gutiérrez, Alberto Ovejero, (“Yuli”)

BEST LINE PRODUCTION

Luis Fernández Lago, (“Champions”)

Eduard Vallès, Hanga Kurucz, (“The Photographer of Mauthausen”)

Yousaf Bokhari, (“The Man Who Killed Don Quixote”)

Iñaki Ros, (“The Realm”)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Alejandro de Pablo, (“The Realm”)

Josu Incháustegui, (“Gun City”)

Eduard Grau, (“Quien te cantará”)

Álex Catalán, (“Yuli”)

BEST EDITING

Javier Fesser, (“Champions”)

Alberto del Campo, (“The Realm”)

Hayedeh Safiyari, (“Everybody Knows”)

Fernando Franco, (“Journey to a Mother’s Room”)

BEST ART DIRECTION

Rosa Ros, (“The Photographer of Mauthausen”)

Benjamín Fernández, (“The Man Who Killed Don Quixote”)

Juan Pedro de Gaspar, (“Gun City”)

Balter Gallart, (“Superlópez”)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Mercè Paloma, (“The Photographer of Mauthausen”)

Lena Mossum, (“The Man Who Killed Don Quixote”)

Clara Bilbao, (“Gun City”)

Ana López Cobos, (“Quien te cantará”)

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Caitlin Acheson, Jesús Martos, Pablo Perona, (“The Photographer of Mauthausen”)

Sylvie Imbert, Amparo Sánchez, Pablo Perona, (“The Man Who Killed Don Quixote”)

Raquel Fidalgo, Noé Montes, Alberto Hortas, (“Gun City”)

Rafael Mora, Anabel Beato, (“Quien te cantará”)

BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS

Óscar Abades, Helmuth Barnert, (“The Realm”)

Jon Serrano, David Heras, (“Errementari”)

Lluís Rivera, Félix Bergés, (“Gun City”)

Lluís Rivera, Laura Pedro, (“Superlópez”)

BEST SHORT FILM – FICTION

“9 pasos,” (Marisa Crespo, Moisés Romera)

“Bailaora,” (Rubin Stein)

“Cerdita,” (Carlota Pereda)

“El niño que quería volar,” (Jorge Muriel)

“Matria,” (Álvaro Gago)

BEST SHORT FILM – DOCUMENTARY

“The Treasure,” (Marisa Lafuente, Néstor Del Castillo)

“Gaza,” (Carles Bover Martínez, Julio Pérez del Campo)

“Kyoko,” (Joan Bover, Marcos Cabotá)

“Wan Xia. La última luz del atardecer,” (Silvia Rey Canudo)

BEST SHORT FILM – ANIMATION

“Cazatalentos,” (José Herrera)

“El olvido,” (Cristina Vaello, Xenia Grey)

“I Wish…” (Víctor L. Pinel)

“Soy una tumba” (Khris Cembe)