‘The Favourite,’ ‘Sorry to Bother You’ Among Screenplays Not Eligible for WGA Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

Fox Searchlight’s “The Favourite,” Annapurna’s “Sorry to Bother You” and “The Sisters Brothers” and A24’s “Hereditary” are among the films that will not be competing for the upcoming Writers Guild Awards nominations, Variety has learned. They and a slew of other titles are not eligible due to the guild’s strictures stipulating conformity to the its Minimum Basic Agreement.

Other original screenplays not in the mix include the animated films “Incredibles 2” and “Isle of Dogs,” as well as art-house offerings like “At Eternity’s Gate,” “Blindspotting” and “The Other Side of the Wind” (no shot at posthumous recognition for Orson Welles there, alas). Sony Classics titles “All Is True,” “The Rider” and “Stan & Ollie” will not be considered, nor will BAFTA nominee “The Death of Stalin” or foreign films such as “Capernaum,” “Cold War” and “Shoplifters.”

All of those scripts join “Hereditary” and “Sorry to Bother You” in the original ranks, as well as “The Favourite,” which will no doubt be a strong Oscar contender despite falling through the cracks with the WGA.

Keeping “The Sisters Brothers” company on the adapted sidelines are the critically acclaimed “Leave No Trace,” which could still register with the Academy’s writers branch, as well as Bleecker Street stable mates “Disobedience” and “McQueen.”

There are 60 adapted screenplays on the WGA’s ballot and 63 originals. Top contenders for recognition include “BlacKkKlansman,” “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” “Eighth Grade,” “First Reformed,” “Green Book,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Roma,” “A Star Is Born” and “Vice.”

Nominations for the 71st annual Writers Guild Awards will be a announced on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. Winners will be revealed on Sunday, Feb. 17.