Hollywood Studios Got Their Groove Back

By
Steven Gaydos

Vice President, Executive Editor

A Star Is Born
CREDIT: PETER LINDBERGH

This awards season, the Hollywood studios’ Golden Boy, Oscar, stars in The Return of the Prodigal Son. This year’s lineup of studio contenders has opened screen doors to the top award after Oscar’s long affair with those wild young things called “the indies.”

As the blockbusters became the more and more favored means of recoupment — or at least annual survival — Oscar, who serves as avatar, superhero and shining beacon of Hollywood’s highest and mightiest of aspirations, turned his attention away from his studio fathers. He started running around in the ’90s with the kids from what was once derisively deemed “Poverty Row.”

So the studios tried to put on brave faces and continued their march toward responsible fiscal stewardship of their corporate coffers, while increasingly seeing their Golden Boy’s ass kicked by the declasse likes of Harvey Weinstein and his would-be indie sector competitors.

Then another gambling indie maverick named Bob Shaye took the best picture prize with an epic that shoulda been a studio contender, followed by another even more mavericky guy named Bob Yari. So by the time something called “Slumdog Millionaire” got picked up at a bar in Toronto and a bunch of people from a couple of foreign countries were on stage celebrating a best picture win, the Academy woke from its slumber and tried to fix the problem. Its solution in 2009: More best picture nominees.

The dream was to make sure their big shiny superhero money-spinning salvations would also become big shiny prestigious Oscar best picture winners. Call it “The Dark Knight Solution.”

Only one problem.

It didn’t happen.

It only got worse.

And as the studio hits failed to grab Oscar’s attention, ratings cratered for the Oscar telecast. This is the dire and dreaded trend that led to this year’s panic button pushing in the Academy engine room that first blasted out “We will give an award for best popular film!” followed by “All clear. This was just a test of the emergency Oscar ratings boost system. Never mind.”

Get ready for some good news: This is the first year in decades when the studios are back in the best picture race with ribbons and bows and a bounty of films that wonderfully fulfill the mission the Oscars began with: big studio prestige pics, dramas with emotion and heart, powered by movie star performances that are drawing big crowds.

A Star Is Born” has racked up close to $200 million at the box office on a modest $38 million budget but more importantly, the Kleenex factories are working three shifts to accommodate the sobbing induced by pop star Lady Gaga’s brilliant screen debut and bonafide movie star Bradley Cooper’s astonishing quadruple-threat triumph as actor-director-co-screenwriter-producer.

Green Book” is the kind of studio picture that Stanley Kramer used to make, which is no small feat considering Kramer’s multitude of Oscar nominations and the fact there’s a Producers Guild award named after Stanley Kramer.

There’s even a superhero pic getting encouraging signs that Our Long National Comic-book Pic Oscar Snubbing Nightmare is over. “Black Panther” is a once-in-a-generation cultural phenomenon with nearly $1.4 billion in grosses and enough positive change in its sails to send into the history books as the first comic book best picture Oscar nominee.

“Mary Poppins Returns” appears destined to join the original film in both the Oscar noms winners’ circle and the hearts of film fans in need of magic and hope as only the Disney hitting on all cylinders magic-makers can provide. Multiplex cash registers will ring in New Year with new “Returns” tunes.

And when’s the last time a major studio made a rock and roll film with a shot at a best picture nomination? “Bohemian Rhapsody” has racked up over a half billion dollars at the global box office and looks to join a short list of pictures that include the Beatles “A Hard Day’s Night” and Prince’s “Purple Rain” and garner Oscar nominations.
With any luck, the ratings should be up.

And by the time you’ve read this, they may have found a host. My suggestion: Get a studio star. It’s that kind of year so why fight the feeling. As Max Bialystock would say, “If you got it, flaunt it.”

  • Piero Tosi Luchino Visconti

    How Costume Designer Piero Tosi Dressed Up Cinema

    One of international cinema’s undisputed greats in costume design, Piero Tosi’s work first faced the awards season spotlight 64 years ago with only his third film, Luchino Visconti’s masterwork “Senso,” which competed for the Golden Lion in Venice in 1954. Nominated for five Oscars for costume design and recipient of an honorary Oscar in 2013, [...]

  Big Breakthroughs Seen in Below-the-Line Categories

    Big Breakthroughs Seen in Below-the-Line Categories

    Is 2018 an anomaly, or is it a harbinger of things to come? The awards derbies of recent years have seen a predominance of indie films at the expense of big studio features — resulting in a slate of Oscar contenders devoid not only of genuine blockbusters but also of more modest mid-budget crowd-pleasers. This [...]

  • Fox Germany Veteran Vincent De La

    Fox Germany Veteran Vincent De La Tour Heading to Paramount Pictures

    20th Century Fox veteran Vincent de la Tour is joining Paramount Pictures in a role covering Austria, Germany and Switzerland. He will be executive vice president for theatrical and home media for those territories, overseeing the local teams and reporting to Cameron Saunders, Paramount’s EVP of international theatrical distribution, and Bob Buchi, president of worldwide [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    It's Time to Enjoy the Movies and Ignore the Oscar Noise

    For most of its 91 years, Oscar has been surrounded by hoopla. Now it’s surrounded by noise, which isn’t the same thing. For decades, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ attitude toward the media was: “Don’t talk about the organization; instead, talk about the creative members and their movies.” But in the internet [...]

  • Crazy Rich Asians

    Diverse Lineup of Actors Jostle for Awards Attention

    It’s been less than four years since #OscarsSoWhite became a hot topic at the Academy Awards after 2015 films like “Creed” and “Straight Outta Compton” failed to land major nominations for people of color. (It actually began the year before but picked up steam when, for the second year in a row, no people of [...]

  Film Review: 'Malila: The Farewell Flower'

    Film Review: 'Malila: The Farewell Flower'

    At first, you can just about smell the jasmine wafting delicately off the screen in “Malila: The Farewell Flower,” a restrained, quietly sensuous study of gay desire, grief and spirituality from Thai writer-director Anucha Boonyawatana. A little more accessible than her 2015 debut feature “The Blue Hour,” but building on its enigmatic, opalescent queerness, Boonyawatana’s [...]

