‘A Star Is Born,’ ‘Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Ozark’ Lead SAG Nominations

“A Star Is Born” led the way with four SAG feature film nominations while “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Ozark” each scored a quartet of TV nominations.

“BlacKkKlansman” and “The Favourite” each took a trio of film nominations. “Barry,” “GLOW,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Kominsky Method” all scored three TV nods.

Nominees for the ensemble cast trophy were “A Star Is Born,” “Black Panther,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “BlacKkKlansman” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Nominees for the best actress award were Glenn Close for “The Wife,” Olivia Colman for “The Favourite,” Lady Gaga for “A Star Is Born,” Melissa McCarthy for “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” and Emily Blunt for “Mary Poppins Returns.”

Best actor nods went to Christian Bale for “Vice,” Bradley Cooper for “A Star Is Born,” Rami Malek for “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Viggo Mortensen for “Green Book” and John David Washington for “BlacKkKlansman”

Blunt scored a second nomination in the supporting actress category for “A Quiet Place” and Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz were both tapped for “The Favourite” along with Amy Adams for “Vice,” and Margot Robbie for “Mary Queen of Scots.”

The supporting actor category included Mahershala Ali for “Green Book,” Sam Elliott for “A Star Is Born,” Timothee Chalamet for “Beautiful Boy,” Richard E. Grant for “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” and Adam Driver for “BlacKkKlansman.”

Nominees were announced by Awkwafina and Laverne Cox on Wednesday morning at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood

The 25th Annual SAG Awards will be held Jan. 27 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and air on TBS and TNT. About 130,000 SAG-AFTRA members are eligible to vote.

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” was the big film winner at the SAG Awards earlier this year with trophies for best ensemble cast, best actress for Frances McDormand and best supporting actor for Sam Rockwell. On the TV side,”This Is Us,” “Big Little Lies,” and “Veep” scored two wins each.

Alan Alda has been selected as the SAG Life Achievement Award winner and will be honored at the awards show.