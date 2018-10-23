You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
InContention_Logo Created with Sketch.

‘Roma’ and ‘A Star Is Born’: Opposites Attract Early Oscar Season Love

By
Kristopher Tapley

Awards Editor

Kristopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Netflix/Warner Bros.

At the start of a new Oscar season, two films lead the pack that could not be more different in every way.

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón’s Venice prizewinner “Roma” was ripped from the director’s childhood memories, shot in beautiful black-and-white with a cast of unknowns and will be presented by Netflix, the biggest streaming company in the world. Bradley Cooper’s rousing debut crossover success “A Star Is Born,” meanwhile, builds on an 80-year-old Hollywood classic, is led by a global recording superstar and is distributed by Warner Bros., the only major Hollywood studio to win a best-picture Oscar in the last 16 years.

It’s an apt note on which to begin this year’s 91st annual proceedings, a time when a diverse range of themes is particularly prized: the foreign-born art-house delicacy from a veteran, versus the hit-soundtrack-accompanied box office smash from a movie-star-turned-director. And sure to make this season a lively one, gathering in the shadow of these early leaders is an exceptional slate of contenders — from the blockbusting superheroics of “Black Panther” and the populist pursuits of Toronto People’s Choice award-winner “Green Book,” to the auteur-driven peculiarity of “The Favourite” and the hushed grace of “If Beale Street Could Talk,” to name just a few.

Related

It’s been said in this space, but once more with feeling: It seems the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences got ahead of itself in trying to force variety on this year’s race with a “popular film” Oscar. This season’s competition is already brimming with it.

Indeed, “popular” filmmaking ought to do just fine for itself. In addition to Disney’s “Black Panther,” Universal’s “Green Book” and Warner’s “A Star Is Born,” Paramount joined the party early this season in promoting the studio’s big spring hit “A Quiet Place.” Fox’s crime drama “Widows,” from Oscar-winner Steve McQueen and which played through the roof in Toronto, could pop for the studio, along with flashy Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Disney will also go big for “Mary Poppins Returns.”

Biopics will again pepper the landscape, with Universal’s “First Man” (astronaut Neil Armstrong), Focus Features’ “On the Basis of Sex” (Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg) and Fox Searchlight’s “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” (author Lee Israel) among those joining “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Some of the fact-based competitors are quite removed from the general template, such as the memoir-driven “Beautiful Boy” and “Boy Erased” or the watershed history presented in “The Front Runner” (politician Gary Hart). All eyes, meanwhile, are on Christian Bale in Adam McKay’s “Vice” (Dick Cheney), which is among the few contenders still to be revealed.

“It’s an apt note on which to begin this year’s proceedings: the art-house delicacy from a veteran, versus the box office smash from a movie-star-turned-director.”

Clint Eastwood is also crashing the field late in the game, as he did with “Million Dollar Baby” and “Letters From Iwo Jima,” directing and starring for the first time in a decade in “The Mule.” His latest will tell the true story of Leo Sharp, an 80-year-old WWII veteran who became a drug courier for the Sinaloa Cartel.

It’s difficult to stand at the beginning of the journey and determine with confidence where the path will lead. This time last year, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” was the big hit out of the early festivals. Throughout the fall and winter, films like “Get Out” and “Lady Bird” presented strong cases. Ultimately the Oscar went to “The Shape of Water” — an outcome somehow deemed safe or traditional or even boring in some quarters.

Pause to consider that. A genre fable about a mute woman who develops a relationship with a godlike amphibian creature was considered an unexciting “safe” choice when the Oscars dust had settled. There can’t possibly be a more definitive illustration of how far the Academy’s needle has moved over the past few years.

So, perhaps in six months’ time it will still be “Roma” versus “A Star Is Born.” Perhaps one of the aforementioned players or another not yet on the radar will develop a narrative that’s undeniable. Much has been seen, but the season is still very new and the circuit has secrets yet to be revealed.

We’ll just have to keep watching to find out what they are.

Early Oscar Predictions

Best Picture
“BlacKkKlansman”
“Black Panther”
“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
“The Favourite”
“First Man”
“Green Book”
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
“Roma”
“A Star Is Born”
“Vice”

Best Actor
Christian Bale, “Vice”
Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”
Clint Eastwood, “The Mule”
Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Viggor Mortensen, “Green Book”

Best Actress
Glenn Close, “The Wife”
Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”
Felicity Jones, “On the Basis of Sex”
Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”
Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Film

  • WGA West Logo

    Writers Guild Launches Campaign Against Free Work

    At the start of a new Oscar season, two films lead the pack that could not be more different in every way. Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón’s Venice prizewinner “Roma” was ripped from the director’s childhood memories, shot in beautiful black-and-white with a cast of unknowns and will be presented by Netflix, the biggest streaming […]

  • Katie Holmes

    Katie Holmes to Star in Sequel to Horror Film 'The Boy'

    At the start of a new Oscar season, two films lead the pack that could not be more different in every way. Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón’s Venice prizewinner “Roma” was ripped from the director’s childhood memories, shot in beautiful black-and-white with a cast of unknowns and will be presented by Netflix, the biggest streaming […]

  • Yoko Ono John Lennon

    Jean-Marc Vallee to Direct John Lennon-Yoko Ono Movie for Universal

    At the start of a new Oscar season, two films lead the pack that could not be more different in every way. Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón’s Venice prizewinner “Roma” was ripped from the director’s childhood memories, shot in beautiful black-and-white with a cast of unknowns and will be presented by Netflix, the biggest streaming […]

  • Oscars: 'Roma' and 'A Star Is

    'Roma' and 'A Star Is Born': Opposites Attract Early Oscar Season Love

    At the start of a new Oscar season, two films lead the pack that could not be more different in every way. Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón’s Venice prizewinner “Roma” was ripped from the director’s childhood memories, shot in beautiful black-and-white with a cast of unknowns and will be presented by Netflix, the biggest streaming […]

  • Perfect Strangers

    Italian Hit 'Perfect Strangers' Set for Arabic Remake

    At the start of a new Oscar season, two films lead the pack that could not be more different in every way. Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón’s Venice prizewinner “Roma” was ripped from the director’s childhood memories, shot in beautiful black-and-white with a cast of unknowns and will be presented by Netflix, the biggest streaming […]

  • Glenn Close (Joan Castleman)'The Wife' arrivals,

    Glenn Close Selected for Santa Barbara Film Festival Honor

    At the start of a new Oscar season, two films lead the pack that could not be more different in every way. Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón’s Venice prizewinner “Roma” was ripped from the director’s childhood memories, shot in beautiful black-and-white with a cast of unknowns and will be presented by Netflix, the biggest streaming […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad