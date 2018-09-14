Rachel Weisz Selected for Gotham Awards Actress Tribute

The Independent Filmmaker Project has selected Rachel Weisz as the recipient of its Actress Tribute at the IFP Gotham Awards on Nov. 26 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Jon Kamen, founder of RadicalMedia, will also receive the industry tribute at the event, the first awards show of the season.

“We are thrilled to be honoring Rachel with the Actress Tribute this year,” said Joana Vicente, executive director of IFP and the Made in NY Media Center. “Throughout her career she has carefully chosen projects ranging from thought-provoking independent films to thrilling studio blockbusters. Rachel consistently seeks out complex roles and delivers unforgettable portrayals of spirited and intelligent characters.”

“We are equally delighted to present Jon with this year’s Industry Tribute and to acknowledge him as a pioneer for his prescient use of transmedia,” Vincent said. “Under his RadicalMedia banner, Jon helped usher in the multi-platform era by producing a wide range of content – from independent docs to branded entertainment that lent itself to this new experience and by successfully adapting it as a business model.”

Weisz will next be seen in Fox Searchlight Pictures’ “The Favourite,” starring alongside Olivia Colman and Emma Stone, which recently premiered at the Venice International Film Festival and Telluride Film Festival. “The Favourite” is the opening night title at the New York Film Festival on Sept. 28. The period drama takes place during Queen Anne’s rule of Britain during the early 18th century, portraying the political power struggles between the queen (Colman) and her confidantes, played by Weisz and Stone.

Earlier this year, Weisz starred alongside Alessandro Nivola and Rachel McAdams in Sebastian Lelio’s “Disobedience,” for which she also served as a producer. In 2005, Weisz earned an Academy Award for her performance in Fernando Meirelles’ “The Constant Gardner.”