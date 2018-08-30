Producers Guild to Honor Marvel’s Kevin Feige With David O. Selznick Award

Kevin Feige
CREDIT: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The Producers Guild of America has selected Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige as the recipient of the 2019 David O. Selznick Achievement Award recognizing the producer’s body of work in motion pictures.

Feige will receive the award at the 30th annual Producers Guild Awards on Jan. 19, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The PGA made the announcement Thursday.

“As President of Marvel Studios since 2007 and producer of each of its 20 genre-spanning films to date, Feige is widely credited with creating the unprecedented and ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe,” the guild said. “His forward-thinking approach to production, diverse casting and globally resonant storylines make him one of the most exciting and relevant filmmakers of our time.

Marvel’s most recent films include “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Black Panther.” Feige is also responsible for “The Avengers,” “Captain America,” “Iron Man,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Thor,” “Doctor Strange,” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” Marvel Studios’ 20 films together have amassed more than $17.6 billion in global box office.

Related

Kevin Feige set for himself one of the most ambitious tasks ever attempted in cinematic storytelling, and then over-delivered on it,” said Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher, presidents of the PGA. “What Kevin has accomplished with Marvel Studios is one of the great success stories of this generation. And now, with ‘Black Panther’ and the upcoming ‘Captain Marvel,’ Kevin has broadened our entire industry’s expectations for what tentpole movies look like — in front of the camera, behind the camera and in the audience.  We’re honored that he’s accepted the PGA’s David O. Selznick Award.”

The 2018 recipient of the David O. Selznick Award was Charles Roven. Previous recipients include David Heyman, Stanley Kramer, Billy Wilder, Clint Eastwood, Jerry Bruckheimer, Brian Grazer, Laura Ziskin, Kathleen Kennedy & Frank Marshall, Scott Rudin, and Steven Spielberg.

“To join so many of my heroes and mentors in receiving the David O. Selznick Award is one of the most meaningful experiences of my career, and I’m truly thankful to my colleagues in the Producers Guild of America for this recognition,” said Feige. “I want to also thank my Marvel Studios family, who have been with me every step of the way and without whom I would never have had this amazing journey.”

Feige pledged in June that many of the upcoming Marvel films will follow the precedent set by “Captain Marvel” and be directed by a woman.

Feige made the assertion at the 10th annual Produced By conference on the Paramount lot and noted that Anna Boden is co-directing the upcoming “Captain Marvel,” the 20th Marvel movie and the first with a female director. A questioner had suggested to Feige during the Q&A part of the session that the next 20 Marvel films should be directed by women.

“I cannot promise that all 20 Marvel movies will have female directors but a heck of a lot of them will,” he said, evoking major applause.

  Venice Film Review: Alfonso Cuarón's 'Roma'

    Venice Film Review: Alfonso Cuarón's 'Roma'

