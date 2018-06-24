‘Fauve’ Takes Top Prize at Palm Springs International Shortfest

The 2018 Palm Springs International Shortfest winners were announced Sunday, with Jérémy Comte’s “Fauve” taking the top prize.
333 short films screened throughout the Festival along with more than 5,300 of the 5,400 filmmaker submissions available in the film market. More than $87,500 in prizes, including $27,000 in cash awards were awarded in 21 categories.
“The award winners truly capture the amazing pool of talent and the incredible range of films found at the festival,” said festival director Lili Rodriguez. “We’re honored to witness and share such a skilled level of filmmaking and can’t wait to do it again next year.”
JURY AWARDS
BEST OF FESTIVAL AWARD
Fauve (Canada), Jérémy Comte
BEST INTERNATIONAL SHORT
Coyote (Switzerland), Lorenz Wunderle
BEST NORTH AMERICAN SHORT
Caroline (USA), Logan George, Celine Held
NON-STUDENT COMPETITION AWARDS
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
Nevada (USA), Emily Ann Hoffman
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT OVER 15 MINUTES
Shadow Animals (Sweden), Jerry Carlsson
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT 15 MINUTES AND UNDER
Fence (Kosovo/France), Lendita Zeqiraj
Special Mention: Nursey Rhymes (Australia), Tom Noakes
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Dulce (Colombia/USA), Guille Isa, Angello Faccini
Special Mention: After/Life (USA), Puck Lo
STUDENT COMPETITION AWARDS
BEST STUDENT ANIMATION
Perfect Town (Switzerland), Anaïs Voirol
BEST STUDENT LIVE ACTION SHORT OVER 15 MINUTES
Satán (Switzerland/Mexico), Carlos Tapia González
BEST STUDENT LIVE ACTION SHORT 15 MINUTES AND UNDER
Kira Burning (USA), Laurel Parmet
BEST STUDENT DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Palenque (Colombia/USA), Sebastián Pinzón Silva
ALEXIS AWARD FOR BEST EMERGING STUDENT FILMMAKER
Imfura (Switzerland/Rwanda), Samuel Ishimwe
Cross My Heart (USA/Jamaica), Sontenish Myers