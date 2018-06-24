‘Fauve’ Takes Top Prize at Palm Springs International Shortfest

The 2018 Palm Springs International Shortfest winners were announced Sunday, with Jérémy Comte’s “Fauve” taking the top prize.

333 short films screened throughout the Festival along with more than 5,300 of the 5,400 filmmaker submissions available in the film market. More than $87,500 in prizes, including $27,000 in cash awards were awarded in 21 categories.

“The award winners truly capture the amazing pool of talent and the incredible range of films found at the festival,” said festival director Lili Rodriguez. “We’re honored to witness and share such a skilled level of filmmaking and can’t wait to do it again next year.”

JURY AWARDS

BEST OF FESTIVAL AWARD

Fauve (Canada), Jérémy Comte

BEST INTERNATIONAL SHORT

Coyote (Switzerland), Lorenz Wunderle

BEST NORTH AMERICAN SHORT

Caroline (USA), Logan George, Celine Held

NON-STUDENT COMPETITION AWARDS

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Nevada (USA), Emily Ann Hoffman

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT OVER 15 MINUTES

Shadow Animals (Sweden), Jerry Carlsson

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT 15 MINUTES AND UNDER

Fence (Kosovo/France), Lendita Zeqiraj

Special Mention: Nursey Rhymes (Australia), Tom Noakes

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Dulce (Colombia/USA), Guille Isa, Angello Faccini

Special Mention: After/Life (USA), Puck Lo

STUDENT COMPETITION AWARDS

BEST STUDENT ANIMATION

Perfect Town (Switzerland), Anaïs Voirol

BEST STUDENT LIVE ACTION SHORT OVER 15 MINUTES

Satán (Switzerland/Mexico), Carlos Tapia González

BEST STUDENT LIVE ACTION SHORT 15 MINUTES AND UNDER

Kira Burning (USA), Laurel Parmet

BEST STUDENT DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Palenque (Colombia/USA), Sebastián Pinzón Silva

ALEXIS AWARD FOR BEST EMERGING STUDENT FILMMAKER

Imfura (Switzerland/Rwanda), Samuel Ishimwe

Cross My Heart (USA/Jamaica), Sontenish Myers