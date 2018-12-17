Oscars: Film Academy Narrows the List of Contenders in Nine Categories

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced shortlists of semi-finalists in nine separate categories. From here, the organization’s separate respective branches will vote to determine nominees, which will be announced along with all other Oscar categories next month.

This year marks the first year since 1979 that shortlists have been revealed in the music categories. In the makeup/hairstyling and visual effects categories, branch members will vote at January “bake-off” events featuring reels demonstrating the work.

See below for the surviving artists and titles. Nominations for the 91st annual Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019.

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“Charm City”

“Communion”

“Crime + Punishment”

“Dark Money”

“The Distant Barking of Dogs”

“Free Solo”

“Hale County This Morning, This Evening”

“Minding the Gap”

“Of Fathers and Sons”

“On Her Shoulders”

“RBG”

“Shirkers”

“The Silence of Others”

“Three Identical Strangers”

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

“Black Sheep”

“End Game”

“Lifeboat”

“Los Comandos”

“My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes”

“A Night at the Garden”

“Period. End of Sentence.”

“’63 Boycott”

“Women of the Gulag”

“Zion”

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Colombia, “Birds of Passage”

Denmark, “The Guilty”

Germany, “Never Look Away”

Japan, “Shoplifters”

Kazakhstan, “Ayka”

Lebanon, “Capernaum”

Mexico, “Roma”

Poland, “Cold War”

South Korea, “Burning”

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Border”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

“Stan & Ollie”

“Suspiria”

“Vice”

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

“Annihilation”

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Crazy Rich Asians”

“The Death of Stalin”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”

“First Man”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“A Quiet Place”

“Ready Player One”

“Vice”

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“Treasure” from “Beautiful Boy”

“All The Stars” from “Black Panther”

“Revelation” from “Boy Erased”

“Girl In The Movies” from “Dumplin’”

“We Won’t Move” from “The Hate U Give”

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns”

“Trip A Little Light Fantastic” from “Mary Poppins Returns”

“Keep Reachin’” from “Quincy”

“I’ll Fight” from “RBG”

“A Place Called Slaughter Race” from “Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“OYAHYTT” from “Sorry to Bother You”

“Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”

“Suspirium” from “Suspiria”

“The Big Unknown” from “Widows”

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

“Age of Sail”

“Animal Behaviour”

“Bao”

“Bilby”

“Bird Karma”

“Late Afternoon”

“Lost & Found”

“One Small Step”

“Pépé le Morse”

“Weekends”

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

“Caroline”

“Chuchotage”

“Detainment”

“Fauve”

“Icare”

“Marguerite”

“May Day”

“Mother”

“Skin”

“Wale”

VISUAL EFFECTS

“Ant-Man and the Wasp”

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Black Panther”

“Christopher Robin”

“First Man”

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Ready Player One”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

“Welcome to Marwen”