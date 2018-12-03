Oscars: ‘Aquaman,’ ‘Avengers and More Advance in VFX Race

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the 20 films that will advance in this year’s visual effects Oscar race. They are:

“Ant-Man and the Wasp”

“Aquaman”

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Black Panther”

“Bumblebee”

“Christopher Robin”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”

“First Man”

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”

“Mortal Engines”

“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”

“Paddington 2”

“A Quiet Place”

“Ready Player One”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

“Welcome to Marwen”

The Academy’s Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee determined the preliminary list of films eligible for further awards consideration. Later this month, the committee will select a shortlist of 10 films that will advance to nominations voting.

Nominations for the 91st Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 22, 2019.