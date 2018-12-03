×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
InContention_Logo Created with Sketch.

Oscars: ‘Aquaman,’ ‘Avengers and More Advance in VFX Race

By
Kristopher Tapley

Awards Editor

Kristopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No Book Cover UsageMandatory Credit: Photo by Marvel/Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (9641147bd)Thanos (Josh Brolin)"Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War" Film - 2018
CREDIT: Marvel/Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the 20 films that will advance in this year’s visual effects Oscar race. They are:

“Ant-Man and the Wasp”
“Aquaman”
“Avengers: Infinity War”
“Black Panther”
“Bumblebee”
“Christopher Robin”
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”
“First Man”
“Incredibles 2”
“Isle of Dogs”
“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”
“Mary Poppins Returns”
“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”
“Mortal Engines”
“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”
“Paddington 2”
“A Quiet Place”
“Ready Player One”
“Solo: A Star Wars Story”
“Welcome to Marwen”

The Academy’s Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee determined the preliminary list of films eligible for further awards consideration. Later this month, the committee will select a shortlist of 10 films that will advance to nominations voting.

Nominations for the 91st Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 22, 2019.

Popular on Variety

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

More Film

  • Kyra Sedgwick

    Sundance Unveils Indie Episodics Lineup With Nick Hornby, Kyra Sedgwick Series

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the 20 films that will advance in this year’s visual effects Oscar race. They are: “Ant-Man and the Wasp” “Aquaman” “Avengers: Infinity War” “Black Panther” “Bumblebee” “Christopher Robin” “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” “First Man” “Incredibles 2” “Isle of Dogs” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” […]

  • Southeast Asia Needs to Embrace Change,

    Southeast Asia Needs to Embrace Change, Says SMF Head Rob Gilby

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the 20 films that will advance in this year’s visual effects Oscar race. They are: “Ant-Man and the Wasp” “Aquaman” “Avengers: Infinity War” “Black Panther” “Bumblebee” “Christopher Robin” “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” “First Man” “Incredibles 2” “Isle of Dogs” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” […]

  • SGIFF: Philippines' Mikhail Red Sets ‘Block

    Singapore Festival: Philippines' Mikhail Red Sets up ‘Block Z,’ ‘Dead Kids’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the 20 films that will advance in this year’s visual effects Oscar race. They are: “Ant-Man and the Wasp” “Aquaman” “Avengers: Infinity War” “Black Panther” “Bumblebee” “Christopher Robin” “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” “First Man” “Incredibles 2” “Isle of Dogs” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” […]

  • SGIFF: What (SE Asian) Film Financiers

    Singapore Producers' Network: What (SE Asian) Film Financiers Really Want

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the 20 films that will advance in this year’s visual effects Oscar race. They are: “Ant-Man and the Wasp” “Aquaman” “Avengers: Infinity War” “Black Panther” “Bumblebee” “Christopher Robin” “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” “First Man” “Incredibles 2” “Isle of Dogs” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” […]

  • Bleecker Street Buys Liam Neeson, Lesley

    Liam Neeson, Lesley Manville Drama 'Normal People' Nabbed by Bleecker Street

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the 20 films that will advance in this year’s visual effects Oscar race. They are: “Ant-Man and the Wasp” “Aquaman” “Avengers: Infinity War” “Black Panther” “Bumblebee” “Christopher Robin” “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” “First Man” “Incredibles 2” “Isle of Dogs” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” […]

  • Prince dead

    Movie Inspired by Prince's Music in the Works at Universal (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the 20 films that will advance in this year’s visual effects Oscar race. They are: “Ant-Man and the Wasp” “Aquaman” “Avengers: Infinity War” “Black Panther” “Bumblebee” “Christopher Robin” “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” “First Man” “Incredibles 2” “Isle of Dogs” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” […]

  • Instagram Star Documentary 'Social Animals' Sells

    Instagram Star Documentary 'Social Animals' Sells to Gravitas Ventures

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the 20 films that will advance in this year’s visual effects Oscar race. They are: “Ant-Man and the Wasp” “Aquaman” “Avengers: Infinity War” “Black Panther” “Bumblebee” “Christopher Robin” “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” “First Man” “Incredibles 2” “Isle of Dogs” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad