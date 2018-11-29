New York Film Critics Circle 2018 Awards Voting Underway

The New York Film Critics Circle will be handing out year-end superlatives on Thursday morning. Critically acclaimed films expected to be in the discussion include “First Reformed,” “Hereditary,” “You Were Never Really Here,” “Eighth Grade,” and “Roma,” among others.
Last year the group named Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” the year’s best film, with star Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me by Your Name”) taking the top acting honors.
Below is the 2018 winners list, updating live:
Best Film:
Best Director:
Best First Film: “Eighth Grade” (Bo Burnham)
Best Actor:
Best Actress:
Best Supporting Actor:
Best Supporting Actress:
Best Screenplay:
Best Cinematography:
Best Foreign Language Film: “Cold War” (Pawel Pawlikowski)
Best Documentary:
Best Animated Film:
