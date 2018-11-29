×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
InContention_Logo Created with Sketch.

New York Film Critics Circle 2018 Awards Voting Underway

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Eighth Grade
CREDIT: A24

The New York Film Critics Circle will be handing out year-end superlatives on Thursday morning. Critically acclaimed films expected to be in the discussion include “First Reformed,” “Hereditary,” “You Were Never Really Here,” “Eighth Grade,” and “Roma,” among others.

Last year the group named Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” the year’s best film, with star Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me by Your Name”) taking the top acting honors.

Below is the 2018 winners list, updating live:

Best Film:

Best Director:

Best First Film: “Eighth Grade” (Bo Burnham)

Best Actor:

Best Actress:

Best Supporting Actor:

Best Supporting Actress:

Best Screenplay:

Best Cinematography:

Best Foreign Language Film: “Cold War” (Pawel Pawlikowski)

Best Documentary:

Best Animated Film:

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More Film

  • Eighth Grade

    New York Film Critics Circle 2018 Awards Voting Underway

    The New York Film Critics Circle will be handing out year-end superlatives on Thursday morning. Critically acclaimed films expected to be in the discussion include “First Reformed,” “Hereditary,” “You Were Never Really Here,” “Eighth Grade,” and “Roma,” among others. Last year the group named Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” the year’s best film, with star Saoirse […]

  • APSAs: 'Shoplifters' Takes Best Film Prize

    'Shoplifters' Takes Top Prize at Asia Pacific Screen Awards

    The New York Film Critics Circle will be handing out year-end superlatives on Thursday morning. Critically acclaimed films expected to be in the discussion include “First Reformed,” “Hereditary,” “You Were Never Really Here,” “Eighth Grade,” and “Roma,” among others. Last year the group named Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” the year’s best film, with star Saoirse […]

  • APSA Expands Role in Film Funding

    APSA Expands Role in Film Funding With Sun Yat-Sen Award to Syria's 'Cave'

    The New York Film Critics Circle will be handing out year-end superlatives on Thursday morning. Critically acclaimed films expected to be in the discussion include “First Reformed,” “Hereditary,” “You Were Never Really Here,” “Eighth Grade,” and “Roma,” among others. Last year the group named Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” the year’s best film, with star Saoirse […]

  • Jimmy O. Yang, Jon M. Chu,

    Can 'Crazy Rich Asians' Strike It Rich at the China Box Office?

    The New York Film Critics Circle will be handing out year-end superlatives on Thursday morning. Critically acclaimed films expected to be in the discussion include “First Reformed,” “Hereditary,” “You Were Never Really Here,” “Eighth Grade,” and “Roma,” among others. Last year the group named Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” the year’s best film, with star Saoirse […]

  • Ailos Journey FInland

    Finland Offers Magical Locations, Top Services

    The New York Film Critics Circle will be handing out year-end superlatives on Thursday morning. Critically acclaimed films expected to be in the discussion include “First Reformed,” “Hereditary,” “You Were Never Really Here,” “Eighth Grade,” and “Roma,” among others. Last year the group named Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” the year’s best film, with star Saoirse […]

  • Netflix Logo

    Russo Brothers’ Netflix Original Feature ‘Dhaka’ Wraps in India

    The New York Film Critics Circle will be handing out year-end superlatives on Thursday morning. Critically acclaimed films expected to be in the discussion include “First Reformed,” “Hereditary,” “You Were Never Really Here,” “Eighth Grade,” and “Roma,” among others. Last year the group named Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” the year’s best film, with star Saoirse […]

  • Finnish Rebates Lure Shoots to Northern

    Finnish Rebates Lure Shoots to Northern Wilderness

    The New York Film Critics Circle will be handing out year-end superlatives on Thursday morning. Critically acclaimed films expected to be in the discussion include “First Reformed,” “Hereditary,” “You Were Never Really Here,” “Eighth Grade,” and “Roma,” among others. Last year the group named Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” the year’s best film, with star Saoirse […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad