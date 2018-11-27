×

National Board of Review Names ‘Green Book’ Best Film of 2018

Kristopher Tapley



(L to R) VIGGO MORTENSEN and MAHERSHALA ALI star in Participant Media and DreamWorks Pictures' "Green Book." In his foray into powerfully dramatic work as a feature director, Peter Farrelly helms the film inspired by a true friendship that transcended race, class and the 1962 Mason-Dixon line.
CREDIT: Universal Pictures

The National Board of Review, the century-old New York-based film enthusiasts collective that annually helps kick off awards season with a list of year-end superlatives, has declared “Green Book” the best film of 2018.

The organization, comprised of filmmakers, professionals and academics, tapped Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”) and Lady Gaga (“A Star Is Born”) for the year’s top acting honors. Sam Elliott (“A Star Is Born”) and Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”) won in the supporting categories.

Screenplay prizes went to Paul Schrader’s “First Reformed” for original and Barry Jenkins’ “If Beale Street Could Talk” for adapted. “Star” helmer Bradley Cooper won best director.

Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” took the animation prize, while Ruth Bader Ginsburg doc “RBG” won best documentary. “Cold War” was named best foreign film.

Last year’s NBR winner for best film was Steven Spielberg’s “The Post.”

Full list of winners can be found below. The NBR awards gala will be held on Jan. 8, 2019 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York.

Best Film: “Green Book”
Best Director: Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”
Best Actor: Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”
Best Actress: Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”
Best Supporting Actor: Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”
Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Best Original Screenplay: Paul Schrader, “First Reformed”
Best Adapted Screenplay: Barry Jenkins, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Best Animated Feature: “Incredibles 2”
Breakthrough Performance: Thomasin McKenzie, “Leave No Trace”
Best Directorial Debut: Bo Burnham, “Eighth Grade”
Best Foreign Language Film: “Cold War”
Best Documentary: “RBG”
Best Ensemble: “Crazy Rich Asians”
William K. Everson Film History Award: “The Other Side of the Wind” and “They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead”
NBR Freedom of Expression Award: “22 July”
NBR Freedom of Expression Award: “On Her Shoulders”

Top Films (in alphabetical order)
“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”
“Black Panther”
“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
“Eighth Grade”
“First Reformed”
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
“Mary Poppins Returns”
“A Quiet Place”
“Roma”
“A Star Is Born”

Top 5 Foreign Language Films (in alphabetical order)
“Burning”
“Custody”
“The Guilty”
“Happy as Lazzaro”
“Shoplifters”

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order)
“Crime + Punishment”
“Free Solo”
“Minding the Gap”
“Three Identical Strangers”
“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order)
“The Death of Stalin”
“Lean on Pete”
“Leave No Trace”
“Mid90s”
“The Old Man & the Gun”
“The Rider”
“Searching”
“Sorry to Bother You”
“We the Animals”
“You Were Never Really Here”

