Lady Gaga Still Not Back Home in Malibu After Fire

Lady Gaga was among the many entertainment figures who had to evacuate during the catastrophic Woolsey fire a week ago, and she still hasn’t been able to return to her house.

Though evacuation orders have been lifted in much of Malibu, Gaga told Variety she probably won’t be back in her house until after Thanksgiving.

While her house was spared from the massive fire that severely damaged the houses of Gerard Butler, Miley Cyrus, Neil Young and Robin Thicke, Gaga said the fire had nonetheless burned parts of her property. “I am so grateful for the firefighters who put them out,” she told Variety.

Other houses in her neighborhood, which lies across Pacific Coast Highway from the ocean, were damaged or completely destroyed, she said.

The fire, which was 91% contained as of Sunday, has destroyed approximately 1400 structures in the Malibu, Agoura and Calabasas areas.

“It’s still so smoky. I’m not sure when we could go back,” she said. “But I’m grateful. So grateful.”

On Saturday, Gaga visited L.A. County Fire Station 27 with her childhood friend, chef Bo O’Connor, bringing meatballs and pasta to the firefighters. She tried on some fire gear, which she found incredibly heavy, she said on her Instagram story, and said “Thank you #LAFD you are truly incredible.”

“I feel so bad for everyone. People losing everything. I am going to do more, do what I can,” she told Variety.

Meanwhile, at the Governors Awards, it was a celeb meet-and-greet lovefest as Gaga stopped by to say hello to Oprah and Steven Spielberg.

Then Blair Rich of Warner Brothers introduced Melissa McCarthy and her “Can You Ever Forgive Me” co-star Richard E. Grant to Gaga. “I love you,” McCarthy said to Gaga.

“No, I love YOU,” Gaga said to McCarthy.