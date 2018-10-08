You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jim Carrey, Emilia Clarke to Receive Britannia Awards

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jim Carrey Emilia Clarke
CREDIT: Courtesy of Rogers and Cowan

Jim Carrey and Emilia Clarke have been selected as recipients of Britannia Awards from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles.

Carrey will receive the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy, while Clarke will receive the Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year. The trophies will be presented at ceremonies on Oct. 26 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

“Jim and Emilia are without question two incredibly inspiring and remarkable talents and we are delighted to be honoring them at this year’s ceremony,” said BAFTA Los Angeles chairman Kieran Breen. “Jim is a legend in the industry, bringing joy and laugher to audiences around the world through his unique award-winning performances. Emilia is a force to be reckoned with and has brought us one of the most beloved female characters in TV history.”

Carrey won Golden Globe awards for “The Truman Show” and “Man on the Moon.” He currently stars in and executive produces the Showtime series “Kidding.”

Clarke recently wrapped filming the eighth and final season of the HBO series “Game of Thrones,” for which she has received three Emmy nominations for her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen. She also starred alongside Alden Ehrenreich in Disney and Lucasfilm’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Previously announced honorees include Steve McQueen, who will receive the John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing; Cate Blanchett, who will receive the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film; Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, who will receive the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment; and Damian Lewis, who will receive the Britannia Award for Excellence in Television.

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More Film

  • Jim Carrey Emilia Clarke

    Jim Carrey, Emilia Clarke to Receive Britannia Awards

    Jim Carrey and Emilia Clarke have been selected as recipients of Britannia Awards from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles. Carrey will receive the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy, while Clarke will receive the Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year. The trophies will be presented at […]

  • amy schumer joins wme

    Amy Schumer Signs With WME

    Jim Carrey and Emilia Clarke have been selected as recipients of Britannia Awards from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles. Carrey will receive the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy, while Clarke will receive the Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year. The trophies will be presented at […]

  • Arnold Kopelson'TWISTED' FILM PREMIERE, LOS ANGELES,

    Arnold Kopelson, Oscar Winning Producer of 'Platoon' and 'The Fugitive,' Dies at 83

    Jim Carrey and Emilia Clarke have been selected as recipients of Britannia Awards from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles. Carrey will receive the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy, while Clarke will receive the Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year. The trophies will be presented at […]

  • (L to R) Marco Graf as

    Oscars: 87 Countries Submit Movies for Foreign Language Category

    Jim Carrey and Emilia Clarke have been selected as recipients of Britannia Awards from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles. Carrey will receive the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy, while Clarke will receive the Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year. The trophies will be presented at […]

  • Canadian Blogger and Author Cory Doctorow

    Topic Studios Buys Cory Doctorow's Sci-Fi Novella 'Unauthorized Bread'

    Jim Carrey and Emilia Clarke have been selected as recipients of Britannia Awards from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles. Carrey will receive the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy, while Clarke will receive the Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year. The trophies will be presented at […]

  • Sitgest Pichbox Awards 'Deus Irae,' 'The

    'Deus Irae' Tops Sitges Pitchbox

    Jim Carrey and Emilia Clarke have been selected as recipients of Britannia Awards from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles. Carrey will receive the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy, while Clarke will receive the Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year. The trophies will be presented at […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad