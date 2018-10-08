Jim Carrey, Emilia Clarke to Receive Britannia Awards

Jim Carrey and Emilia Clarke have been selected as recipients of Britannia Awards from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles.

Carrey will receive the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy, while Clarke will receive the Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year. The trophies will be presented at ceremonies on Oct. 26 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

“Jim and Emilia are without question two incredibly inspiring and remarkable talents and we are delighted to be honoring them at this year’s ceremony,” said BAFTA Los Angeles chairman Kieran Breen. “Jim is a legend in the industry, bringing joy and laugher to audiences around the world through his unique award-winning performances. Emilia is a force to be reckoned with and has brought us one of the most beloved female characters in TV history.”

Carrey won Golden Globe awards for “The Truman Show” and “Man on the Moon.” He currently stars in and executive produces the Showtime series “Kidding.”

Clarke recently wrapped filming the eighth and final season of the HBO series “Game of Thrones,” for which she has received three Emmy nominations for her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen. She also starred alongside Alden Ehrenreich in Disney and Lucasfilm’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

Previously announced honorees include Steve McQueen, who will receive the John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing; Cate Blanchett, who will receive the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film; Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, who will receive the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment; and Damian Lewis, who will receive the Britannia Award for Excellence in Television.