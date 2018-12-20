×
Jane Fonda Selected for Producers Guild’s Stanley Kramer Award

Jane Fonda has been selected as the 2019 recipient of the Producers Guild of America’s Stanley Kramer Award for her activism and philanthropic work.

The award was established in 2002 and honors a production, producer or other individuals whose achievement or contribution illuminates and raises public awareness of important social issues. Fonda will be presented the honor at the 30th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Jan. 19 at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Fonda, who won Academy Awards for “Klute” and “Coming Home,” was cited in the announcement for her “prolific” work in support of many political and social causes. Recent efforts include her nonprofit, the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power and Potential, for which she celebrated her 80th birthday a year ago by raising $1.3 million to lower the teen pregnancy rate and improve the health and well-being of young people in Georgia.

Fonda raised nearly $1 million last year for the Women’s Media Center, a nonprofit she co-founded with Gloria Steinem and Robin Morgan with the mission to make women and girls more visible and powerful in media. Earlier this year, Fonda starred in “Book Club” and was the subject of HBO’s documentary, “Jane Fonda in Five Acts.” The fifth season of her Netflix show “Grace and Frankie,” which she executive produces and stars in, will debut in January.

PGA Presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher said, “Jane Fonda has built an extraordinary legacy as an outspoken advocate for the vulnerable in our society. Throughout her remarkable life, she has made and continues to make a significant impact on the lives of people through her work both on and off the screen. Fonda exemplifies the spirit of Stanley Kramer, and we are proud to honor her.”

Previous recipients of the Stanley Kramer Award include: “Get Out,” “The Hunting Ground,” “The Normal Heart,” “Fruitvale Station,” “Precious,” “An Inconvenient Truth,” and “Hotel Rwanda.” The award is named for
producer/director Stanley Kramer, who highlighted progressive social themes into his films such as “Inherit the Wind,” “On the Beach,” “The Defiant Ones,” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.”

