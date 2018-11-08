Hulu’s ‘Minding the Gap’ Ties Cinema Eye Honors All-Time Nominations Record

Bing Liu’s “Minding the Gap,” an look at small-town American life through the lens of a group of skateboarder friends, led the 2018 Cinema Eye Honors nominations for nonfiction filmmaking Thursday.

The film, a Hulu original documentary, landed seven bids, for direction, editing, cinematography, original score, debut feature and the audience award, in addition to outstanding achievement in nonfiction feature filmmaking, the organization’s top prize. It was also mentioned in the “Unforgettables” sidebar honoring the subjects of many of this year’s documentaries.

The seven-nomination haul was enough to match Cinema Eye’s record, held by Louie Psihoyos’ “The Cove,” Lixin Fan’s “Last Train Home” and Ari Folman’s “Waltz With Bashir.”

The other nominees for outstanding achievement in nonfiction feature filmmaking were “Bisbee ’17” (five nominations), “Hale County This Morning, This Evening” (five nominations), “Of Fathers and Sons” (three nominations), “Three Identical Strangers” (three nominations) and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” (four nominations).

Winners will be revealed at the 12th annual Cinema Eye Honors on Jan. 10, 2019, held at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York.

Full list of nominations below.

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Feature Filmmaking

“Bisbee ‘17”

“Hale County This Morning, This Evening”

“Minding the Gap”

“Of Fathers and Sons”

“Three Identical Strangers”

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

Outstanding Achievement in Direction

Robert Greene, “B​isbee ‘17”

RaMell Ross, “Hale County This Morning, This Evening”

Bing Liu, “Minding the Gap”

Talal Derki, “Of Fathers and Sons”

Sandi Tan, “Shirkers”

Outstanding Achievement in ​Production

“B​isbee ‘17”

“C​rime+Punishment”

“The Dawn Wall”

“Free Solo”

“O​f Fathers and Sons”

“This is Congo”

Outstanding Achievement in ​Editing

“Hale County, This Morning, This Evening” (Ramell Ross)

“John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection” (Julien Faraut)

“Minding the Gap” (Joshua Altman and Bing Liu)

“Three Identical Strangers” (Michael Harte)

“Won’t You By My Neighbor?” (Jeff Malmberg and Aaron Wickenden)

Outstanding Achievement in ​Cinematography

“Bisbee ’17” (Jarred Alterman)

“Distant Constellation” (Shevaun Mizrahi)

“Free Solo” (Jimmy Chin, Clair Popkin and Mikey Schaeffer)

“Hale County This Morning, This Evening” (RaMell Ross)

“Makala” (Emmanuel Gras)

“Minding the Gap” (Bing Liu)

Outstanding Achievement in ​Original Music Score

“Bisbee ’17” (Keegan DeWitt)

“Did You Wonder Who Fired the Gun?” (Travis Wilkerson)

“Free Solo” (Marco Beltrami)

“Minding the Gap” (Nathan Halpern and Chris Ruggiero)

“Shirkers” (Ishai Adar)

“Time Trial” (Dan Deacon)

Outstanding Achievement in ​Graphic Design or Animation

“Bathtubs Over Broadway” (Syd Garon, Anton Goddard and Chris Kirk)

“Beuys” (Toby Cornish)

“Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story” (Patrick Mate)

“Liyana” (Shofela Coker)

“Shirkers” (Lucas Cellar and Sandi Tan)

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” (Ariel Costa and Rodrigo Miguel Rangel)

Outstanding Achievement in a ​Debut Feature Film

“América”

“Distant Constellation”

“Hale County This Morning, This Evening”

“Minding the Gap”

“Shirkers”

Outstanding Achievement in ​Nonfiction Short Filmmaking

“Baby Brother”

“Concussion Protocol”

“My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes”

“Skip Day”

“Volte”

Spotlight Award

“The Distant Barking of Dogs”

“Island of Hungry Ghosts”

“The Other Side of Everything”

“Roll Red Roll”

“The Silence of Others”

“A Woman Captured”

(The following nominations were previously announced.)

Audience Choice Prize

“Bathtubs Over Broadway”

“Free Solo”

“Matangi/Maya/M.I.A.”

“Minding the Gap”

“On Her Shoulders”

“Quincy”

“RBG”

“Shirkers”

“Three Identical Strangers”

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

Nonfiction Shorts List

“Baby Brother”

“Concussion Protocol”

“The Earth is Humming”

“My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes”

“A Night at the Garden”

“Las Nubes”

“Sister Hearts”

“Skip Day”

“Volte”

“Zhalanash – Empty Shore”

Heterodox Award

“American Animals”

“Obscuro Barocco”

“Skate Kitchen”

“The Tale”

“We the Animals”

Broadcast Film

“Baltimore Rising”

“Believer”

“The Final Year”

“I Am Evidence”

“Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press”

“This is Home: A Refugee Story”

Broadcast Series

“America to Me”

“Evil Genius”

“Flint Town”

“The Fourth Estate”

“The Trade”

“Wild Wild Country”

“Unforgettables” – Nonfiction Subjects of 2018 (Non-Competitive Honor)

Annette Ontell (“306 Hollywood”)

América (“América”)

Issei Sagawa (“Caniba”)

Alex Honnold (“Free Solo”)

Julita Salmerón (“Lots of Kids, a Monkey and a Castle”)

Nick Bollettieri (“Love Means Zero”)

M.I.A. (“Matangi/Maya/M.I.A.”)

Keire Johnson, Bing Liu and Zack Mulligan (“Minding the Gap”)

Abu Osama (“Of Fathers and Sons”)

Nadia Murad (“On Her Shoulders”)

Ruth Bader Ginsburg (“RBG”)

Scotty Bowers (“Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood”)

Georges Cardona, Jasmine Ng, Sophie Siddique and Sandi Tan (“Shirkers”)

Edward Galland, David Kellman and Robert Shafran (“Three Identical Strangers”)

Fred Rogers (“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”)