HFPA Re-Elects Meher Tatna as President for 2018-19

Dave McNary

Meher Tatna
Indian journalist Meher Tatna has been re-elected president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the 2018-2019 year.

The HFPA made the announcement early Monday evening. Tatna had succeeded outgoing president Lorenzo Soria a year ago after he served two one-year terms. Tatna will preside over the group’s annual Golden Globe Awards, co-produced with Dick Clark Productions, with the 76th version set for January.

She has previously served as an HFPA vice president, treasurer and executive secretary. Tatna is a contributor to The New Paper.

In other announcements Monday, the HFPA said Anke Hofmann was re-elected vice president and Ali Sar was re-elected for the treasurer’s post along with Janet Nepales as executive secretary. Members of the board of directors are Soria (who serves as chair), Luca Celada, Helen Hoehne, Ruben Nepales, Kirpi Uimonen Ballesteros, and Yoram Kahana for the 2018-2019 year.

Erkki Kanto and Serge Rakhlin were named to the credentials committee, the HPFA also announced.

Tatna was born in Mumbai, India, and moved to the U.S. where she received a degree in economics from Brandeis University. She has been a member of the HFPA since 2002 and has served in its administration for the past 13 years, including as vice president (2015-2017), treasurer (2007-2009, 2013-2015), and executive secretary (2005-2007, 2009-2011).

The nonprofit group was founded in 1943 as the Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association by entertainment journalists representing world media in Hollywood.

 

