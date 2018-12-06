Golden Globes: Female Directors Shut Out of Nominations

Once again, the Golden Globes have an all-male line-up of best director nominees.

The nominees, announced Thursday morning, are Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”), Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”), Peter Farrelly (“Green Book”), Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman”), and Adam McKay (“Vice”). This comes after Natalie Portman called out the absence of female directors at 2017’s Globes nominations announcement.

“And now, here are the all male nominees,” Portman quipped before announcing the list.

There were a number of women directors that prognosticators thought might be nominated, including Karyn Kusama (“Destroyer”), Marielle Heller (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”), Tamara Jenkins (“Private Life”), Josie Rourke (“Mary Queen of Scots”), Lynne Ramsay (“You Were Never Really Here”), and Elizabeth Chomko (“What They Had”).

Only five women in the history of the Golden Globes have been nominated for best director. Barbra Streisand (“Yentl” and “The Prince of Tides”), Jane Campion (“The Piano”), Sofia Coppola (“Lost in Translation”), Ava DuVernay (“Selma”), and Kathryn Bigelow (“The Hurt Locker” and “Zero Dark Thirty”) have been nominated, with Streisand being the only women to ever take home the prize for “Yentl.”

The 2019 Golden Globes, hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, will air live Jan. 6 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC. See the full list of nominees here.